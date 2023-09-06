The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6:
Lowest Scores
• Firebirds, 3920 Sharon Road, Charlotte – 84.5
Violations include: Certified food protection manager wasn’t available; open drink stored above food prep area; employee didn’t wash hands before putting on gloves; metal containers had sticker residue while slicers had food residue; metal containers of steaks, shrimp, ribs, slaw, chicken, philly rolls, cut cantaloupe and cream sauce in flip tops and cold hold drawers were not held cold enough; pasta, diced tomatoes, chicken wings and ribs didn’t have date marks; and inspector saw flies.
Charlotte restaurants (28209)
• Amelie’s, 4321 Park Road – 95.5
• Angry Ale’s, 1518 Montford Drive – 98.5
• Bonchon, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 93
• Bowlero 10 Park, 1700 Montford Drive – 98
• Burton’s Grill And Bar, 1601 E. Woodlawn Road – 96.5
• The Flying Biscuit Cafe, 4241 Park Road – 95
• Indigrille, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 98
• Jason’s Deli, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 96.5
• McDonald’s, 2625 South Blvd. – 96.5
• Rocksalt, 512 Brandywine Road – 95
• Yame Asian Noodles, 4435 Park Road – 96.5
Charlotte restaurants (28210)
• Riceblossom, 8418 Park Road – 96
Charlotte restaurants (28211)
• Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 4020 Sharon Road – 99
• Firebirds, 3920 Sharon Road – 84.5
• Red Rocks Cafe & Bakery, 4223 Providence Road – 96.5
• Renaissance Patisserie, 6401 Carnegie Blvd. – 98.5
• Sabor Latin Street Grill, 3920 Sharon Road – 98.5
• Steak 48, 4425 Sharon Road – 99
• Suffolk Punch, 4400 Sharon Road – 97
• Thai Orchid, 4223 Providence Road – 95
• Yama Asian Fusion, 720 Governor Morrison St. – 93.5
Charlotte restaurants (28226)
• Jade Dragon, 7741 Colony Road – 95.5
Charlotte restaurants (28277)
• Arooji’s Wine Room, 5349 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 97
• Chili’s Grill & Bar, 8136 Providence Road – 97.5
• Circle K, 15620 Don Lochman Lane – 99
• Green Brothers, 6432 Rea Road – 98.5
• Malaya Kitchen, 8200 Providence Road – 94
• Manhattan Bagel, 8040 Providence Road – 93.5
• Pei Wei Asian Diner, 13855 Conlan Circle – 98.5
• Penn Station East Coast Subs, 9805 Sandy Rock Place – 96
• Red Sake, 8410 Rea Road – 96.5
• Riccio's Italian Restaurant, 9213 Baybrook Lane – 96
• The Lights Cafe, 16631 Lancaster Hwy. – 99
• Whole Foods Market/Kei Jei Kitchen, 7221 Waverly Walk Ave. – 98.5
Pineville restaurants
• Buca Di Beppo, 10915 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 94.5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.