The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Aug. 3 to 9:
Charlotte (28209) restaurants
• Clean Catch Fish Market, 2820 Selwyn Ave. – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 4101 Park Road – 98
• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 2717 South Blvd. – 98
• Harris Teeter (Starbucks), 2717 South Blvd. – 99.5
Charlotte (28210) restaurants
• Cook Out, 10645 Park Road – 92.5
• Harper’s Restaurant, 6518 Fairview Road – 92
• Jersey Mike’s, 10110 Johnston Road – 96
• Mega Baleada, 7631 Sharon Lakes Road – 97
• Mi Tierra Colombian Restaurant, 10405 Park Road – 96.5
• Taipei South, 10106 Johnston Road – 91.5
Charlotte (28211) restaurants
• Baku, 4515 Sharon Road – 94
• The Cowfish, 4310 Sharon Road – 95.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 6701 Carnegie Blvd. – 100
• Intown Golf Club, 4425 Sharon Road – 97.5
• Mezzanotte, 2907 Providence Road – 98.5
• Nordstrom Marketplace Cafe, 4400 Sharon Road – 95.5
• Poppycox, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97
• Rollicious Ribs, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98.5
• Toscana Ristorante, 6401 Carnegie Blvd. – 96
Charlotte (28226) restaurants
• Nakato Japanese Steakhouse, 8500 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99
• Tacos4life, 3351 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94
• Thai House, 8706 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5
Charlotte (28277) restaurants
• Carolina Ale House, 7404 Waverly Walk Ave. – 95.5
• Casa Del Tequila, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 98.5
• Chuys, 7314 Waverly Walk Ave. – 90.5
• Duck Donuts, 9825 Sandy Rock Place – 95.5
• Duckworth's Grill & Taphouse, 9805 Sandy Rock Place – 91.5
• Five Guys Famous Burgers & Fries, 9820 Rea Road – 98.5
• Foxcroft Wine Co, 7416 Waverly Walk Ave. – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (bakery/deli), 10616 Providence Road – 97
• Hyatt House, 9930 Sandy Rock Place – 97
• Joa Korean Food, 8016 Providence Road – 96.5
• Mcalisters Deli, 8046 Providence Road – 98.5
• Mellow Mushroom, 14835 Ballantyne Village Way – 98.5
• Oggi Ristorante Italiano, 16646 Hawfield Way Drive – 97
• Rai Lay, 9935 Rea Road – 92.5
• Sabor Latin Street Grill, 14021 Conlan Circle – 99
• Smoothie King, 8022 Providence Road – 98.5
• Target (Starbucks), 9870 Rea Road – 100
• Tazikis Mediterranean Cafe, 7107 Waverly Walk Ave. – 96.5
• Vicious Biscuit Arboretum, 8200 Providence Road – 93
Pineville restaurants
• Chex Grill & Wings, 10860 Park Road – 99.5
• Dive N, 109 N. Polk St. – 96
• Mean Mug Coffee Company, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98.5
• Middle James Brewing Company, 400 N. Polk St. – 95
• Sams Club (meat market), 11425 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98
• Sarku Japan, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 97
