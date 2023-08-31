The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Aug. 24 to 30:
Charlotte restaurants (28209)
• AMC Park Terrace 6, 4289 Park Road – 99
• Carmella's Pizza Grill, 1513 Montford Drive – 92.5
• Groucho’s Deli, 5110 Park Road – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (produce), 4101 Park Road – 97.5
• Lai Lai Express, 1607 Montford Drive – 97
• Portofino's Italian, 5126 Park Road – 96.5
• Qdoba Mexican Grill, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 93.5
• Reid's Fine Foods, 4331 Barclay Downs Drive – 97
• Velvet Taco, 1601 E. Woodlawn Road – 95
Charlotte restaurants (28210)
• Asian Wok, 10715 Park Road – 93.5
• Atrium Health Pineville, 10628 Park Road – 99
• Cafe At 6100, 6100 Fairview Road – 100
• Cafe Monte, 4705 Ashley Park Lane – 97
• Harris Teeter (deli/coffee), 8538 Park Road – 98.5
• Hilton Garden Inn Grille, 4808 Sharon Road – 98
• Hilton Garden Inn Homewood Suites Cafe, 4808 Sharon Road – 100
• Original Pancake House, 4736 Sharon Road – 95.5
Charlotte restaurants (28211)
• The Butlers Pantry, 274 S. Sharon Amity Road – 99
• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 6701 Carnegie Blvd. – 100
• Hyatt Centric, 3100 Apex Drive – 96.5
• Koishi Restaurant, 120 N. Sharon Amity Road – 95.5
• Publix (produce), 4425 Randolph Road – 98.5
• Publix (seafood), 4425 Randolph Road – 98.5
• Snooze Am Eatery, 4425 Sharon Road – 98
• Tacos Rick-O, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97
• Teal Turnip/Tayste Catering, 1640 Oakhurst Commons Drive – 96
Charlotte restaurants (28226)
• Bojangles, 8720 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97.5
• Food Lion (market), 7400 Candlewyck Lane – 100
• Harris Teeter (deli), 3333 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96.5
• Tea Fusion Cafe, 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97.5
• Umami Pokerito, 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5
Charlotte restaurants (28277)
• AC Marriott Ballantyne, 14819 Ballantyne Village Way – 100
• Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 98
• Burton’s Grill And Bar, 9816 Rea Road – 95.5
• Chick-fil-A, 7910 Rea Road – 97.5
• Famous Toastery, 8430 Rea Road – 98
• Harris Teeter (deli), 15007 John J Delaney Drive – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (pizza/cheese island), 15007 John J Delaney Drive – 100
• Harris Teeter (Starbucks), 15007 John J Delaney Drive – 100
• Hickory Tavern Raw Bar & Grill, 11504 Providence Road – 95.5
• Improper Pig, 9855 Sandy Rock Place – 92.5
• Inizio Pizza Napoletana, 10620 Providence Road – 98.5
• Juniper Grill, 15235 John J Delaney Drive – 98.5
• Lee’s Hoagie House, 15025 Lancaster Hwy. – 100
• Miku Japanese Restaurant, 8129 Ardrey Kell Road – 97
• Poke Cafe, 11318 North Community House Road – 98.5
• Poke Express, 16041 Johnston Road – 97
• Shake Shack, 9824 Rea Road – 97
• Sheng Ramen, 15201 John J Delaney Drive – 97.5
• Wendy’s, 7712 Rea Road – 95.5
Pineville restaurants
• Fujisan Franchising Corp, 11425 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 99.5
• Longhorn Steakhouse, 10605 Centrum Pkwy. – 97
• Machu Picchu, 315 S. Polk St. – 94.5
