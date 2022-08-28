The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Aug. 19 to 25:
Lowest Score
• JC Tacos, 1343 Sharon Road W., Charlotte – 89
Violations include: Certified food protection manager wasn’t available; food employees changed gloves without washing hand in-between; three large pots stored in hand sink during inspection; and items in the refrigerator and prep unit were’t stored cold enough.
Charlotte (28209)
• Angry Ales, 1518 Montford Drive – 98.5
• Bonchon, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 95
• La Dolcezza Bakery Cafe, 1607 Montford Drive – 98.5
• Lucky Lou's Tavern, 5124 Park Road – 98.5
• McDonalds, 2625 South Blvd. – 98.5
• Mugs, 5126 Park Road – 97.5
• Reid's Fine Foods, 2823 Selwyn Ave. – 96
• Sir Edmond Halley’s, 4151 Park Road – 98.5
• Summit Coffee, 4625 Piedmont Row Drive – 96
• Sushi 101, 1730 E. Woodlawn Road – 94
Charlotte (28210)
• Dilworth Tasting Room, 4905 Ashley Park Lane – 98
• Harper’s Restaurant, 6518 Fairview Road – 93
• JC Tacos, 1343 Sharon Road W. – 89
• Jimmy John’s, 8912 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97.5
• Monterrey Mexican Restaurant, 10707 Park Road – 90.5
• Rusty Bucket, 4810 Ashley Park Lane – 95.5
Charlotte (28211)
• Publix (seafood), 4425 Randolph Road – 98.5
• Superica, 4223 Providence Road – 91
Charlotte (28226)
• Cabo's Mexican Cuisine & Cantina, 6676 Carmel Road – 96.5
• Chick-fil-A, 3117 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99.5
• My Snak Shak, 7702 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99
• Wan Fu Chinese Restaurant, 10719 Kettering Drive – 94.5
Charlotte (28270)
• Cinemark Movie Bistro, 9630 Monroe Road – 97.5
• Fortune Cookie VI, 8206 Providence Road – 96
• Hungry Howies, 1707 Sardis Road N. – 98.5
• Hungry Howies, 8610 Camfield St – 98
• Pizza Hut, 9614 Monroe Road – 97.5
Charlotte (28277)
• Bahn Thai, 12206 Copper Way – 97.5
• BBQ Chicken, 8206 Providence Road – 97
• Bradshaw Social House, 8440 Rea Road – 98.5
• Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, 9820 Rea Road – 98
• Burton’s Grill And Bar, 9816 Rea Road – 99
• Carolina Ale House, 7404 Waverly Walk Ave. – 96.5
• Cinebarre, 8008 Providence Road – 99.5
• Dakshin Indian Grill, 16640 Hawfield Way Drive – 90.5
• Famous Toastery, 8430 Rea Road – 97.5
• Fresh Market (deli & cheese), 10828 Providence Road – 97
• Inizio Pizza Napoletana, 10620 Providence Road – 100
• Island Thyme, 8129 Ardrey Kell Road – 98.5
• Katz Deli, 8624 Camfield St. – 98.5
• Pei Wei Asian Diner, 13855 Conlan Circle – 94
• Smoothie King, 9831 Rea Road – 99
• Sushiya Japan, 8200 Providence Road – 96.5
• Tipsy Taco, 7708 Rea Road – 95
• Vicious Biscuit, 8200 Providence Road – 97
• Vintner Wine Market, 8128 Providence Road – 97.5
Pineville
• Starbucks Coffee, 9015 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99.5
