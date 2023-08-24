The Mecklenburg County Health inspected these restaurants from Aug. 17 to 23:
Charlotte restaurants (28209)
• 1900 Mexican Grill, 5110 Park Road – 96
• Brazwell's Premium Pub, 1627 Montford Drive – 98
• Bruegger's Bagel Bakery, 4327 Park Road – 93
• Chick-fil-A, 1540 E. Woodlawn Road – 99
• Circle K, 2926 Selwyn Ave. – 96.5
• Domino's Pizza, 4755 South Blvd. – 98.5
• Easy Like Sunday, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 97
• Jamba, 5110 Park Road – 98.5
• McAlister’s Deli, 4805 Park Road – 97.5
• Midwood Smokehouse, 540 Brandywine Road – 94.5
• Reid's Fine Foods, 2823 Selwyn Ave. – 95
• The Flour Shop, 530 Brandywine Road – 96.5
Charlotte restaurants (28211)
• Park Landing Kitchen + Bar, 2200 Rexford Road – 96.5
• Pei Wei Express, 4400 Sharon Road – 94.5
• The Pizza Peel & Tap Room, 4422 Colwick Road – 97.5
• Rolling Poppa, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 95.5
• Shun Lee Palace, 4340 Colwick Road – 94
• The Fresh Market (deli), 4207 Providence Road – 96.5
Charlotte restaurants (28226)
• Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, 7814 Fairview Road – 97.5
• Cabo's Mexican Cuisine & Cantina, 6676 Carmel Road – 95.5
• Chick-Oh-Rico, 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96.5
• Great Wall Of China South, 6666 Carmel Road – 93.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 4100 Carmel Road – 99
• Harris Teeter (produce), 7823 Colony Road – 99.5
• Rice & Spice Thai Street Food, 8314 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95.5
Charlotte restaurants (28277)
• Asian 1, 16646 Hawfield Way Drive – 98.5
• City Barbeque, 11212 Providence Road W. – 98.5
• Clean Juice, 7918 Rea Road – 96
• Courtyard, 6319 Providence Farm Lane – 98.5
• Desarnos, 6420 Rea Road – 97.5
• Earth Fare (produce), 12235 North Community House Road – 97
• Earth Fare (specialty), 12235 North Community House Road – 97
• Hampton Inn And Suites, 11935 North Community House Road – 100
• Harris Teeter (deli/Starbucks), 16625 Lancaster Hwy. – 97
• Jersey Mike’s, 7828 Rea Road – 94.5
• Korean Restaurant, 7323 E. Independence Blvd. – 98.5
• Mahana Fresh, 14815 Ballantyne Village Way – 99.5
• Pearlz Oyster Bar, 7804 Rea Road – 96.5
• Regal Stonecrest, 7824 Rea Road – 98.5
• Sports Connection Cafe/Bistro, 11611 Ardrey Kell Road – 98.5
• Starbucks Coffee, 7922 Rea Road – 99.5
• Sweet Magic, 15025 Lancaster Hy – 99
• Whole Foods Market (produce bar), 7221 Waverly Walk Ave. – 99
Pineville restaurants
• Biggby Coffee Store, 10215 Mcintyre Ridge Road – 99.5
• Four Points By Sheraton, 9705 Leitner Drive – 96.5
• House of Hettie Mae Cafe, 10725 Pineville Road – 98.5
• Sri Balaji Caffe, 716 Main St. – 93
• Waterbean Coffee, 333 Main St. – 92.5
