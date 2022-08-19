The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Aug. 12 to 18
Lowest Score
• Pei Wei Express, 4400 Sharon Road – 87
Violations include: Written cleanup procedures for handling vomit and diarrhea events weren’t available; employee touched nose in the middle of chopping broccoli and continued; hand sink didn’t have soap; chicken inside of the walk-in cooler wasn’t cooled fast enough; some foods weren’t held hot enough; and Inspector spotted a roach on the ground.
Charlotte (28209)
• Brazwells Premium Pub, 1627 Montford Drive – 97
• Caribou Coffee, 4327 Park Road – 99.5
• Domino’s Pizza, 4755 South Blvd. – 97
• Mellow Mushroom, 2820 Selwyn Ave. – 99.5
• Pasta & Provisions, 4700 Park Road – 97
• Skyland Family Restaurant, 4544 South Blvd. – 96.5
• Tacos El Nevado, 4640 South Blvd. – 95
Charlotte (28210)
• Harris Teeter (deli/coffee), 8538 Park Road – 97
• Harris Teeter (juice bar), 8538 Park Road – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (seafood & market), 8538 Park Road – 98.5
• Whole Foods (market - prepared foods), 6610 Fairview Road – 96.5
• Zoe’s Kitchen, 6100 Fairview Road – 95
Charlotte (28211)
• Bulla Gastrobar, 4310 Sharon Road – 95.5
• Eddie's Place Restaurant, 617 S. Sharon Amity Road – 92
• KFC, 1101 N. Wendover Road – 95
• Publix (deli), 4425 Randolph Road – 97.5
• Red Rocks Cafe & Bakery, 4223 Providence Road – 97
• Rexford Park Public House, 2200 Rexford Road – 96
• Roosters Wood Fired Restaurant And Wine Bar, 6601 Morrison Blvd. – 94.5
• Sweetpeas Smuggles & Cakes, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98.5
• The Fresh Market (deli), 4207 Providence Road – 95.5
• Yama Asian Fusion, 720 Governor Morrison St. – 95
Charlotte (28226)
• Bombay Grille, 8706 Pineville-Matthews Road – 91.5
• Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, 7814 Fairview Road – 90.5
• Dunkin Donuts, 8334 Pineville Matthews Road – 94.5
• Harris Teeter (deli/bakery), 7823 Colony Road – 97
• Jade Dragon, 7741 Colony Road – 95
• Mr. Tokyo Japanese Restaurant, 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94
• Tacos4life, 3351 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5
Charlotte (28277)
• Bagel Bin & Deli, 16709 Orchard Stone Run – 98
• Be's Noodles & Banh Mi, 11318 N. Community House Road – 96.5
• Cabo Fish Taco, 11611 N. Community House Road – 96.5
• Cava, 6307 Providence Farm Lane – 93
• Duckworth's Grill & Taphouse, 9805 Sandy Rock Place – 96.5
• Hampton Inn And Suites, 11935 N. Community House Road – 98
• Hickory Tavern, 12210 Copper Way – 97
• Joa Korean Food, 8016 Providence Road – 96
• Ma Ma Wok, 11914 Elm Lane – 96
• Pio Chicken, 9816 Rea Road – 97.5
• Publix (seafood), 11222 Providence Road W. – 100
• Qdoba Mexican Eats, 16631 Lancaster Hwy, – 97
• Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 5349 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 96
Pineville
• Applebee's, 10921 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 97.5
• Taco Bell, 10917 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 99.5
• Wings & More, 11025 Carolina Place – 93.5
