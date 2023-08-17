The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Aug. 10 to 16:
Charlotte restaurants (28209)
• Co, 4201 Park Road – 94
• Harris Teeter (deli), 2717 South Blvd. – 96
• Harris Teeter (produce), 2717 South Blvd. – 98.5
• La Dolcekca Bakery Cafe, 1607 Montford Drive – 96
• Lucky Lou's Tavern, 5124 Park Road – 96
• Mellow Mushroom, 2820 Selwyn Ave. – 95
• Moosehead Grill, 1807 Montford Drive – 97
• Mugs, 5126 Park Road – 96
• Roasting Company, 1601 Montford Drive – 92.5
• Shake Shack, 1605 E. Woodlawn Road – 98
• Tacos El Nevado #2, 4640 South Blvd. – 93.5
Charlotte restaurants (28210)
• Bentley’s Restaurant, 4620 Piedmont Row Drive – 100
• Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, 4725 Piedmont Row Drive – 94.5
• Dilworth Tasting Room Southpark, 4905 Ashley Park Lane – 94.5
• Panda Express, 101 Seneca Place – 96
• Rusty's Deli, 8512 Park Road – 99.5
• Whole Foods Market (prepared foods), 6610 Fairview Road – 96
• Whole Foods Market (produce), 6610 Fairview Road – 96.5
• Whole Foods Market (seafood), 6610 Fairview Road – 99
• Wolfman Pizza, 8504 Park Road – 100
Charlotte restaurants (28211)
• 131 Main, 5970 Fairview Road – 97
• AC Hotel CLT, 1824 Roxborough Road – 99
• Arthur's, 4400 Sharon Road – 96.5
• Bar Marcel, 3920 Sharon Road – 97.5
• Dunkin Donuts, 4920 Old Sardis Road – 93
• Just Salad, 4425 Sharon Road – 96.5
• Leroy Fox, 705 S. Sharon Amity Road – 96.5
• Mizu, 3100 Apex Drive – 95
• Ooowee BBQ Food Truck #2, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97
• Poppy’s Bagels And More, 2921 Providence Road – 97.5
• Subway, 3039 South Blvd. – 95.5
• Subway, 108 S. Sharon Amity Road – 96.5
Charlotte restaurants (28226)
• Dunkin Donuts, 7845 Colony Road – 99.5
• Harris Teeter (deli/bakery), 7823 Colony Road – 95.5
• Lotus Cuisine II, 4100 Carmel Road – 96
• McDonalds, 3315 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97.5
Charlotte restaurants (28277)
• Bisonte Pizza Co, 8133 Ardrey Kell Road – 97.5
• Buona Vita, 3419 Toringdon Way – 100
• The Butchers Market, 8410 Rea Road – 97
• Chili's Grill & Bar, 9730 Rea Road – 96.5
• Edible Arrangements, 12239 North Community House Road – 99
• Firehouse Subs, 7221 Waverly Walk Ave. – 97.5
• First Watch, 6311 Providence Farm Lane – 91.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 7852 Rea Road – 96.5
• Harris Teeter (market & seafood), 7852 Rea Road – 95.5
• Ilios Noche, 11508 Providence Road – 98.5
• Jimmy John’s, 9848 Rea Road – 98
• Katz Deli, 8624 Camfield St. – 98
• Nothing But Noodles, 7930 Rea Road – 98
• Philly Pretzel Factory, 16631 Lancaster Hwy. – 100
• Publix #1442 Meat Market, 11222 Providence Road W. – 99.5
• Publix #1442 Seafood, 11222 Providence Road W. – 100
• The Q Shack, 10822 Providence Road – 98
• Queen City Craft And Gourmet, 5349 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 95
• Ricos Acai, 8440 Rea Road – 99
• Salata Salad Kitchen Rea Farms, 9825 Sandy Rock Place – 98.5
• Starbucks (Target), 7860 Rea Road – 99
• Thai 1st, 9824 Rea Road – 98.5
• Walnut Grill, 15719 Brixham Hill Ave. – 97
Pineville restaurants
• Auntie Annes Pretzels, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 99
• Bjs Wholesale Club (deli and meat), 11715 Carolina Place Py. – 99.5
• Burger King, 10000 Lee St – 98.5
• Chick-Fil-A, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 100
• Joy’s Biryani N Kababs, 212 N. Polk St – 90.5
• Margauxs Wine, Pizza & Market, 316 Main St – 96
• Olive Garden, 9421 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94
• Popeye’s, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98.5
• Quality Suites, 9840 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5
• The Garrison, 314 Main St. – 95
• Triveni Supermarket, 300 S. Polk St. – 97
• Yiding Hot Pot Restaurant, 10610 Centrum Pkwy. – 94
