The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from April 8 to 14:
Lowest Scores
• Dakshin Indian Grill, 16640 Hawfield Way Drive, Charlotte – 84.5
Violations include: Unwashed mushrooms and bell peppers were above ready-to-eat in-house sauces without lids; in-use dish machine wasn’t at proper concentration; fried vegetables, potatoes and shredded cheese were out of cold holding temperature; some items in walk-in cooler, flip cooler and low boy didn’t have date labels.
• Gong Cha, 7808 Rea Road, Charlotte – 87
Violations include: Employees weren’t aware of person in charge duties; employee was unaware of the illness, symptoms and exposure requirements; employee drink was stored on shelf above bags of powders; ice was in hand-washing sink; waffle mix with raw egg in it was stored above a carton of milk in a cooler; and tapioca pearls weren’t held hot enough.
Charlotte (28209)
• 1900 Mexican Grill, 5110 Park Road – 96
• Harris Teeter (Deli), 2717 South Blvd. – 96.5
• Jimmy Johns, 4500 Park Road – 98
• Lai Lai Express, 1607 Montford Drive – 96
Charlotte (28210)
• JC Tacos, 1343 Sharon Road W. – 94
• Showmars, 1317 Emerywood Drive – 98.5
Charlotte (28211)
• Chick-fil-A, 4400 Sharon Road – 98
• Chipotle Mexican Grill,l4400 Sharon Road – 96.5
• Dairy Queen, 108 S. Sharon Amity Road – 97
• Domino’s Pizza, 4350 Colwick Road – 98
• Mezzanotte, 2907 Providence Road – 98
Charlotte (28226)
• Dunkin Donuts, 7845 Colony Road – 94
• Harris Teeter (Deli), 3333 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (Melon Bar), 3333 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99.5
• Harris Teeter (Seafood), 3333 Pineville-Matthews Road – 100
• Panera Bread, 3207 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5
• Rice & Spice Thai Street Food, 8314 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97
Charlotte (28277)
• Antojitos Arroyo, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 94
• Chick-fil-A, 7910 Rea Road – 97
• Chuy's, 7314 Waverly Walk Ave. – 92.5
• City Barbeque, 11212 Providence Road W. – 97.5
• Dakshin Indian Grill, 16640 Hawfield Way Drive – 84.5
• Firebirds/Stonecrest, 7716 Rea Road – 96
• Five Guys Arboretum, 8020 Providence Road – 98.5
• Gong Cha, 7808 Rea Road – 87
• Harris Teeter (market), 3333 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99.5
• Harris Teeter (deli/Starbucks), 16625 Lancaster Hwy. – 98.5
• Inizio Vita Da Pizza, 10620 Providence Road – 98.5
• Lifetime Athletic Life Cafe, 11220 Golf Links Drive – 96.5
• Mahana Fresh, 14815 Ballantyne Village Way – 98
• Manhattan Bagel, 8040 Providence Road – 98
• Margaritas Mexican Restaurant, 9805 Sandy Rock Place – 94
• Pizza Hut,15105 John J Delaney Drive – 97
• Publix (deli), 11222 Providence Road W. – 100
• Whole Foods Market (prepared foods), 7221 Waverly Walk Ave. – 97
Pineville
• BJ’s Wholesale Club (commissary/rotisserie), 11715 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98.5
• Burger King, 10000 Lee St. – 98.5
• Dave And Busters, 11049 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 95
• IHOP, 9940 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97
• Sam’s Club (seafood & sushi), 11425 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 96.5
• Wasabi Sushi, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 99
