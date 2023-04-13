The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from April 7 to 13:
Charlotte restaurants (28209 Zip Code)
• Bonchon, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 97
Charlotte restaurants (28210 Zip Code)
• Circle K, 10329 Park Road – 95.5
• Food Lion (bakery/deli), 10120 Johnston Road – 98.5
• Food Lion (produce), 10120 Johnston Road – 99
• Food Lion (seafood & market), 10120 Johnston Road – 99
• Harris Teeter (juice bar), 8538 Park Road – 99.5
• Harris Teeter (seafood & market), 8538 Park Road – 100
• Levante’s Pizza, 10405 Park Road – 99
• McDonalds, 8560 Park Road – 95
• Potbelly Sandwich Shop, 4620 Piedmont Row Drive – 99
• Riceblossom, 8418 Park Road – 95
Charlotte restuarants (28211 Zip Code)
• Cousins Maine Lobster #23500 Latrobe Drive – 98
• Soul Rolls & Wraps3500 Latrobe Drive – 96
• Starbucks #82404450 Randolph Road – 97.5
Charlotte restaurants (28270 Zip Code)
• Arby’s, 9456 Monroe Road – 96.5
• Popeye’s, 1729 Sardis Road N. – 96
Charlotte restaurants (28277 Zip Code)
• Aloft, 13139 Ballantyne Corporate Place – 96.5
• Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 97
• Le Peep Restaurant, 8140 Providence Road – 98
• McAlister’s Deli, 8046 Providence Road – 97.5
• SPX The Market Place, 13320 Ballantyne Corporate Place – 98
Pineville restaurants
• Dave And Busters, 11049 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98
• IHOP, 9940 Pineville-Matthews Road – 92.5
• Sams Club (seafood), 11425 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 99
• Super G Mart (kitchen), 10500 Centrum Pkwy. – 96
• Super G Mart (meat prep), 10500 Centrum Pkwy. – 98
• Wasabi Sushi, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 97
Miss last week’s scores? Amelie’s, Bonefish Grill, Jinya and P.F. Chang’s China Bistro were some of the restaurants inspected from March 31 to April 6.
