The Mecklenburg County Health Department Inspected These Restaurants From April 29 To May 5:
Charlotte (28209)
• Circle K, 2926 Selwyn Ave. – 95.5
• Little Spoon Eatery, 2820 Selwyn Ave. – 97.5
• McDonald’s, 2625 South Blvd. – 99.5
• Viva Chicken, 4500 Park Road – 98
Charlotte (28210)
• Burger King, 4709 Sharon Road – 97.5
• Chez Marie, 4732 Sharon Road – 97.5
• Salsaritas Fresh Cantina, 8400 Park Road – 98
• Whole Foods Market, 6610 Fairview Road – 96
Charlotte (28211)
• A Tana Empanada, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97.5
• American Girl Charlotte Bistro, 4400 Sharon Rd – 98.5
• Bae's Burgers, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98.5
• Baes Burgers Catering, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99
• Ernie's Smokehouse Bbq, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99,5
• Magpies, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98.5
• Renaissance Patisserie, 6401 Morrison Blvd. – 98.5
• Rexford Park Public House, 2200 Rexford Road – 94.5
• Smashburger 1349, 4400 Randolph Road – 93.5
• The Fresh Market (Mm/Seafood), 4207 Providence Road – 93.5
• Toscana Ristorante, 6401 Morrison Blvd. – 95.5
Charlotte (28226)
• Harris Teeter (Market), 4100 Carmel Road – 100
• Honey Baked Hams, 7649 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99.5
• Lotus Cuisine Ii, 4100 Carmel Road – 92.5
Charlotte (28277)
• AC Marriott, 14819 Ballantyne Village Way – 97
• Asian 1, 16646 Hawfield Way Drive – 96
• Cantina 1511, 12330 Johnston Road – 94
• Chipotle, 7800 Rea Road – 99.5
• Domino`S Pizza, 16646 Hawfield Way Drive – 96
• Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 16131 Lancaster Hwy. – 91
• Earth Fare (Produce), 12235 North Community House Road – 99
• Fairfield Inn & Suites, 8540 E Independence Blvd. – 97.5
• Green Brothers, 6432 Rea Road – 96
• Island Thyme, 8129 Ardrey Kell Road – 99
• Miro Spanish Grille, 12239 N Community House Road – 97
• Nothing But Noodles, 7930 Rea Road – 96
• Sprouts Farmers Market (Sushi), 15121 Ballancroft Pkwy. – 99
• Whole Foods Market (Kei Jei Kitchen), 7221 Waverly Walk Ave. – 97.5
• Whole Foods Market (Meat), 7221 Waverly Walk Ave. – 99
Pineville
• 7-Eleven, 105 S Polk St. – 98.5
• Chex Grill & Wings, 10860 Park Road – 94.5
• Corner Cafe & Catering, 11200 Nations Ford Road – 93.5
• Stir Fry 88, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 94
