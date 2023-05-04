The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from April 28 to May 3:
Charlotte restaurants (28209 zip)
• First Watch, 5821 Fairview Road – 94
Charlotte restaurants (28210 zip)
• Monterrey Mexican Restaurant, 10707 Park Road – 95.5
Charlotte restaurants (28211 zip)
• Five Guys Famous Burgers & Fries, 4400 Sharon Road – 99.5
• Halal Brothers, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98
• Panera Bread, 4400 Sharon Road – 97
• Say Cheez, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99.5
Charlotte restaurants (28226 zips)
• Las Americas Restaurant, 8652 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97
• Rice & Spice Thai Street Food, 8314 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94
Charlotte restaurants (28277 zip)
• Cast Iron Waffles, 9604 Longstone Lane – 97.5
• Chipotle, 7800 Rea Road – 97
• Five Guys Famous Burgers & Fries, 9820 Rea Road – 100
• Harris Teeter (produce), 10616 Providence Road – 99
• Hickory Tavern, 12210 Copper Way – 95.5
• Hyatt House, 9930 Sandy Rock Place – 97
• Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream, 9828 Rea Road – 100
• Lorenzo’s Pizzeria/Scoops, 16721 Orchard Stone Run – 96
• Penn Station East Coast Subs, 9805 Sandy Rock Place – 97
• Poke Express, 16041 Johnston Road – 96.5
• The 12th Man Sports Pub, 12206 Copper Way – 94.5
• Whole Foods Market (produce bar), 7221 Waverly Walk Ave. – 98.5
Pineville restaurants
• Kopper Kettle Family Restaurant, 11000 Nations Ford Road – 97
• Yiding Hot Pot Restaurant, 10610 Centrum Pkwy. – 96
The health inspections listings from April 21 to 27 include several popular restaurants, including Cabo's Mexican Cuisine & Cantina, Miku Japanese Restaurant and Tavern 51.
