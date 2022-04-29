The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from April 22 to 28:
Lowest Scores
• Dakshin Indian Grill, 16640 Hawfield Way Drive – 84
Violations include: Trash can blocked access to hand sink; unwashed mushrooms were above ready-to-eat washed cauliflower and onions; in-use dish machine wasn’t at proper concentration; and wings, coconut milk and chicken masala in prep cooler weren’t held cold enough.
• Three Amigos 2, 7741 Colony Road – 88
Violations include: Employee didn’t wash hands before putting on gloves; bag of raw shrimp was stored on top of container of salsa in walk-in cooler; pan of queso didn’t hit reheating targets; and salsa in walk-in cooler wasn’t cooled fast enough.
Charlotte (28209)
• AMC Park Terrace, 64289 Park Road – 99.5
• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 4101 Park Road – 99.5
• Luisa's Brick Oven Pizzeria, 1730 Abbey Place – 97.5
• Taco Bell, 1800 E. Woodlawn Road – 95.5
• The Waterman Oyster Bar, 2729 South Blvd. – 96
Charlotte (28210)
• Potbelly Sandwich Shop, 4620 Piedmont Row Drive – 98.5
• Smoothie King, 4736 Sharon Road – 99.5
Charlotte (28211)
• Banh Banh, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97.5
• Charley's Philly Steaks, 4400 Sharon Road – 97.5
• Chef Lee’s Seafood & Chicken, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 90
• Ole Buddy’s Oinker Express, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99
• Poppycox, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97
• Rollicious Ribs, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97.5
• Starbucks, 4450 Randolph Road – 95
• Thai House, 110 S. Sharon Amity Road – 92
Charlotte (28226)
• Bonefish Grill, 7520 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96
• Chuck E Cheese, 7701 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96.5
• Greco Fresh Grille Colony, 7731 Colony Road – 90
• Mochica Panca Peruvian Street Food, 7510 Pineville Matthews Road – 92.5
• Tavern 51, 8700 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95.5
• Three Amigos 2, 7741 Colony Road – 88
Charlotte (28270)
• Popeye’s, 1729 Sardis Road N. – 97.5
Charlotte (28277)
• A Worthy Dog, 8140 Providence Road – 100
• Arooji's Wine Room, 5349 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 93
• Buffalo Wild Wings, 10706 Providence Road – 97
• Chaat N Dosa, 8624 Camfield St. – 96
• Circle K, 9620 Rea Road – 98.5
• Dakshin Indian Grill, 16640 Hawfield Way Drive – 84
• Duckworth's Grill & Taphouse, 14015 Conlan Circle – 97.5
• Eggs Up Grill Piper Glen, 6414 Rea Road – 93.5
• Firehouse Subs, 7221 Waverly Walk Ave. – 98.5
• Flying Biscuit, 7930 Rea Road – 97.5
• Genghis Grill, 11324 N. Community House Road – 97.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 15007 John J Delaney Drive – 97
• Hickory Tavern Raw Bar & Grill, 11504 Providence Road – 94.5
• Katz Deli, 8624 Camfield St. – 97.5
• Red Sake, 8410 Rea Road – 97.5
• Tap And Vine, 7828 Rea Road – 95.5
• Vintner Wine Market, 8128 Providence Road – 97
• Zeitouni Mediterranean Grill, 3419 Toringdon Way – 99.5
