The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from April 21 to 27:
Charlotte restaurant (28209 zip)
• Bruegger’s Bagel Bakery, 4327 Park Road – 96.5
• Groucho’s Deli, 5110 Park Road – 99
• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 4101 Park Road – 99.5
Charlotte restaurant (28211 zip)
• Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 4020 Sharon Road – 98.5
• Bit By Seoul Food, 721 Governor Morrison St. – 98.5
• Liltaco, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 100
• Mama Sophie’s Soul Food, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98.5
• Piada, 282 S. Sharon Amity Road – 96
• Poppycox, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 100
• Rolling Poppas, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98
• Superica, 4223 Providence Road – 95
• Teal Turnip/Tayste Catering, 1640 Oakhurst Commons – 99
Charlotte restaurants (28226 zip)
• Bojangles, 8720 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5
• Cabo's Mexican Cuisine & Cantina, 6676 Carmel Road – 94.5
• Chicken Salad Chick, 7617 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99
• Circle K, 8925 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5
• Great Wall Of China South, 6666 Carmel Road – 96.5
• McDonald’s, 8824 Pineville Matthews Road – 100
• Panera Bread, 3207 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99.5
• Tavern 51, 8700 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97
Charlotte restaurants (28277 zip)
• Adams Mart, 11924 Elm Lane – 96
• Bahn Thai, 12206 Copper Way – 96.5
• BBQ Chicken, 8206 Providence Road – 96.5
• Brazilian Eats & Treats, 16049 Johnston Road – 91
• Buona Vita, 3419 Toringdon Way – 100
• Circle K, 15620 Don Lochman Lane – 99
• Co Restaurant, 7416 Waverly Walk Ave. – 98.5
• Courtyard By Marriott, 15635 Don Lochman Lane – 93
• Dakshin Indian Grill, 16640 Hawfield Way Drive – 92.5
• Fresh Market (produce), 10828 Providence Road – 99
• Harris Teeter (deli), 7852 Rea Road – 96.5
• Hazelnuts Creperie, 9830 Rea Road – 99
• La Victoria, 16139 Lancaster Hwy. – 96
• Miku Japanese Restaurant, 8129 Ardrey Kell Road – 95.5
• Red Robin, 3415 Toringdon Way – 99.5
• Target Starbucks, 9870 Rea Road – 100
• Whole Foods Market/Kei Jei Kitchen, 7221 Waverly Walk Ave. – 99
Pineville restaurants
• China Buffet, 9931 Lee St – 95
• Don Pedro Mexican Restaurant, 10015 Lee St – 96.5
• Food Lion (deli), 317 S Polk St. – 97.5
• Food Lion (market), 317 S Polk St. – 100
• Pizza Hut, 10860 Park Road – 100
• Sabor Latin Street Grill, 9105 Pineville-Matthews Road – 100
