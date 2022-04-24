The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from April 15 to 21:
Charlotte (28209)
• 7-Eleven, 2601 South Blvd. – 96.5
• Angry Ales, 1518 Montford Drive – 97.5
• Pasta & Provisions, 4700 Park Road – 96.5
• Yame Asian Noodles, 4435 Park Road – 98
Charlotte (28210)
• Bentley’s Restaurant4620 Piedmont Row Drive – 98
• Bojangles, 231 E Woodlawn Road – 96.5
• Residence Inn, 6030 Piedmont Row Drive S. – 98.5
• Whole Foods Market (prepared foods), 6610 Fairview Road – 96.5
Charlotte (28211)
• 7-Eleven, 801 N. Wendover Road – 94.5
• Jack in the Box, 4505 Randolph Road – 94.5
• Maggiano’s Little Italy, 4400 Sharon Road – 95.5
• Mama Sophie’s Soul Food, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 96
Charlotte (28226)
• Hello Chicken, 8700 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99
• Metro Diner, 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97.5
• Thai House, 8706 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95
Charlotte (28270)
• Food Lion (deli), 9848 Monroe Road – 100
• Jimmy John's Sandwiches, 1605 Galleria Blvd. – 96.5
• Pizza Hut, 9614 Monroe Road – 97
• Wendy’s, 1801 Sardis Road N. – 98.5
Charlotte (28277)
• 12th Man Sports Pub, 12206 Copper Way – 96
• Buona Vita, 3419 Toringdon Way – 99
• Earth Fare (deli), 12235 N. Community House Road – 94.5
• First Watch, 6311 Providence Farm Lane – 94.5
• Hampton Inn and Suites, 11935 North Community House Road – 99
• King Kabab, 14027 Conlan Circle – 96
• McAlister's Deli, 8046 Providence Road – 100
• Open Rice, 9882 Rea Road – 96.5
• The Porters House, 7417 Waverly Walk Ave. – 95.5
Pineville
• Kit's Trackside Crafts, 330 Main St. – 98
• Middle James Brewing Company, 400 N. Polk St. – 99.5
• Waffle House, 8220 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95
