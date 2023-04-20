The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from April 14 to 20:
Charlotte restaurants (28209 zip)
• Bowlero 10 Park, 1700 Montford Drive – 99
• Circle K, 2926 Selwyn Ave. – 96
• Clean Catch Fish Market, 2820 Selwyn Ave. – 98.5
• Jimmy John’s, 4500 Park Road – 99.5
• Lucky Lou's Tavern, 5124 Park Road – 99
Charlotte restaurants (28210 zip)
• D.D. Peckers Wing Shack, 10403 Park Road – 96
• Just Fresh, 5900 Quail Hollow Road – 97.5
• Mi Tierra Colombian Restaurant, 10405 Park Road – 95
• Tienda Mexicali, 10403 Park Road – 92.5
Charlotte restaurants (28211)
• Cousins Maine Lobster, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98.5
• Dominos Pizza, 4350 Colwick Road – 98.5
• Ernie's Smokehouse BBQ, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 100
• L'ostrica, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98.5
Charlotte restaurants (28226 zip)
• Brueggers,, 8706 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96.5
• Fresh Market (deli), 7625 Pineville-Matthews Road – 100
• Fresh Market (market), 7625 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5
• Fresh Market (produce), 7625 Pineville-Matthews Road – 100
• Harris Teeter (seafood), 3333 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99
• Honey Baked Hams, 7649 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5
• Metro Diner, 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5
• Wan Fu Chinese Restaurant, 10719 Kettering Drive – 99
Charlotte restaurants (28277 zip)
• Akropolis Cafe, 8200 Providence Road – 97
• Cabo Fish Taco, 11611 N. Community House Road – 99.5
• Chili's Grill & Bar, 9730 Rea Road – 97.5
• Chopt Creative Salad, 8022 Providence Road – 97
• The Fresh Market (deli & cheese), 10828 Providence Road – 91.5
• Hampton Inn And Suites, 11935 North Community House Road – 99.5
• Harris Teeter (market), 3333 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97
• Hestia, 14819 Ballantyne Village Way – 94.5
• Manhattan Bagel, 8040 Providence Road – 96.5
• Panera Bread, 11630 Waverly Center Drive – 96.5
• Smashburger, 7804 Rea Road – 96
• Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 5349 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 97.5
• Viva Chicken, 12206 Copper Way – 95
Pineville restaurants
• Auntie Annes Pretzels, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 97.5
• Best Western Plus, 9825 Leitner Drive – 97.5
• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 100
• Dorchester, 12930 Dorman Road – 98.5
• Sky Zone, 10200 Centrum Pkwy. – 99
