The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from April 1 to 7:
Charlotte (28209)
• Caribou Coffee, 4327 Park Road – 99.5
• Easy Like Sunday, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 92
• Groucho’s Deli, 5110 Park Road – 98.5
• La Sa Son By Winter, 4200 South Blvd. – 98
Charlotte (28210)
• What The Fries, 10707 Park Road – 98
Charlotte (28211)
• The Dumpling Lady, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99
• Mezeh Mediterranean Grill, 4920 Old Sardis Road – 95
• Moon Thai & Japanese Cuisine, 4425 Sharon Road – 93
• Poppy’s Bagels And More, 2921 Providence Road – 96.5
• Shun Lee Palace, 4340 Colwick Road – 94
• Tayste Catering, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99
Charlotte (28226)
• Barrington’s, 7822 Fairview Road – 99.5
• Chick-fil-A, 3117 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99.5
• Harris Teeter (produce), 7823 Colony Road – 99
• Harris Teeter (seafood/meat), 7823 Colony Road – 99
• Jersey Mike’s Subs, 7741 Colony Road – 96.5
Charlotte (28277)
• 9 Spices Indian Cuisine, 8145 Ardrey Kell Road – 92.5
• Aloft Charlotte Ballantyne, 13139 Ballantyne Corporate Place – 99
• Basil Thai Cuisine7800 Rea Road – 97
• Chick-fil-A, 11530 Waverly Center Drive – 99.5
• Chick-fil-A, 10001 Rea Road – 99.5
• Chili’s Grill & Bar, 8136 Providence Road – 93
• Greco Fresh Grille, 9820 Rea Road – 96.5
• Harris Teeter (deli/bakery), 9720 Rea Road – 100
• IHOP, 16015 Lancaster Hwy. – 98.5
• Jimmy John’s, 16015 Lancaster Hwy. – 97
• Panera Bread, 11630 Waverly Center Drive – 94.5
• Queen City Craft And Gourmet, 5349 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 99
• Starbucks Coffee, 7922 Rea Road – 98.5
• Viva Chicken, 11641 Waverly Center Drive – 96
• Wendy's, 11640 Providence Road – 95.5
• Wendy's, 16055 Johnston Road – 95
• Wendy’s, 7712 Rea Road – 95.5
Pineville
• Sam's Club (Market), 11425 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98.5
• Sky Zone, 10200 Centrum Pkwy. – 98.5
