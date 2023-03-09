The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from March 3 to 9.
Charlotte restaurants (28209 zip code)
• Chopt Creative Salad, 4125 Park Road – 98
• The Crust Pizza, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 99.5
• Little Spoon Eatery, 2820 Selwyn Ave. – 95.5
• Reid's Fine Foods, 2823 Selwyn Ave. – 95.5
Charlotte restaurants (28210 zip code)
• Bonterra SouthPark, 6809 Phillips Place Court – 96.5
• Cafe At 6100, 6100 Fairview Road – 98.5
• Cherry House Restaurant II, 7631 Sharon Lakes Road – 93.5
• Lonchera Los Antojitos, 10703 Park Road – 94
• Mega Baleada, 7631 Sharon Lakes Road – 95
• Palm Restaurant, 6705 Phillips Place Court – 94
• Southern Pecan, 6706 Phillips Place Court – 93
• Whole Foods Market (prepared foods), 6610 Fairview Road – 95.5
• Whole Foods Market (speciality Foods), 6610 Fairview Road – 100
Charlotte restaurants (28211 zip code)
• Bar Marcel, 3920 Sharon Road – 97
• Eddie's Place Restaurant, 617 S. Sharon Amity Road – 96
• Mezeh Mediterranean Grill, 4920 Old Sardis Road – 90.5
• Sabor Latin Street Grill, 3920 Sharon Road – 97.5
• The Fresh Market (meat/seafood), 4207 Providence Road – 97
• Toscana Ristorante, 6401 Morrison Blvd. – 94
Charlotte restaurants (28277 zip code)
• Asian 1, 16646 Hawfield Way Drive – 98.5
• Bagel Boys, 7107 Waverly Walk Ave. – 91.5
• Bradshaw Social House, 8440 Rea Road – 99
• Burger 21, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 100
• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 11619 Waverly Center Drive – 96
• Famous Toastery, 8430 Rea Road – 99
• Five Guys, 8020 Providence Road – 99.5
• Flying Biscuit, 7930 Rea Road – 95.5
• Harris Teeter (deli/Starbucks), 16625 Lancaster Hwy. – 100
• Ilios Noche, 11508 Providence Road – 97
• Jade Villa Asian Bistro, 14815 Ballantyne Village Way – 98
• Libretto's Pizzeria, 15205 John J Delaney Drive – 97
• Link & Pin, 8128 Providence Road – 99.5
• Malaya Kitchen, 8200 Providence Road – 96.5
• New South Kitchen & Bar, 8140 Providence Road – 97.5
• Oggi Ristorante Italiano, 16646 Hawfield Way Drive – 98
• Qdoba Mexican Eats, 16631 Lancaster Hwy. – 97
• Rai Lay, 9935 Rea Road – 98
• Residence Inn, 5115 Piper Station Drive – 99
• Riccio's Italian Restaurant, 9213 Baybrook Lane – 95
• Salsarita's Fresh Cantina, 9941 Rea Road – 100
• Starbucks - Target, 7860 Rea Road – 98.5
• Sushi 101 Noodle Bar, 5355 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 97.5
• Sushiya Japan, 8200 Providence Road – 98
• Tap And Vine, 7828 Rea Road – 95.5
• Wendy’s, 7712 Rea Road – 96.5
Pineville restaurants
• Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 96
• Machu Picchu, 315 S. Polk St. – 96.5
• Sri Balaji Caffe, 716 Main St. – 95
Restaurants inspected from Feb. 24 to March 2 included 1900 Mexican Grill, Bentley’s Restaurant, Foxcroft Wine Co, Inizio Pizza Napoletana and Sir Edmond Halley’s.
