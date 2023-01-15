The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 6 to 12:
Lowest Score
• Rocksalt, 512 Brandywine Road, Charlotte – 89
Violations include: Inspector noted there was a lack of active managerial control; beef sliders on kid’s menu were offered raw or undercooked; foods in cooler drawers and prep top units were not cold enough; and risotto and slaw didn’t have proper date marks.
Restaurants in the 28209 zip code
• Bonchon, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 93
• Luisa's Brick Oven Pizzeria, 1730 Abbey Place – 97
• Park Road Soda Shoppe, 4121 Park Road – 98.5
• Rocksalt, 512 Brandywine Road – 89
• Viva Chicken, 4500 Park Road – 98.5
Restaurants in the 28210 zip code
• Costa Del Sol, 10215 Park Road – 91.5
• D.D. Peckers Wing Shack, 10403 Park Road – 98.5
• Harris Teeter Starbucks, 8538 Park Road – 99.5
• Harris Teeter (seafood & market), 8538 Park Road – 99.5
• Levante’s Pizza, 10405 Park Road – 98
• Yafa Halal Market, 10703 Park Road – 99
Restaurants in the 28211 zip code
• American Girl Charlotte Bistro, 4400 Sharon Road – 98.5
• Baba & Pop's Handmade Perogi, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98
• Baku, 4515 Sharon Road – 94.5
• Caring Hearts of America Catering, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98.5
• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 2921 Providence Road – 95.5
• Chipotle Mexican Grill (SouthPark Mall), 4400 Sharon Road – 95
• Ernie's Smokehouse BBQ, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 100
• Halal Brothers, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 96
• Rollicious Ribs, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98
• Showmars SouthPark, 4400 Sharon Road – 95
• Soul Rolls & Wraps, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 100
• Tacos Rick-O, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99.5
Restaurants in the 28270 zip code
• Boardwalk Billy’s, 1636 Sardis Road N. – 98.5
• Chex Grill & Wings, 1609 Sardis Road N. – 98
• Cook Out, 1815 Sardis Road N. – 97.5
• Nourish, 1421 Orchard Lake Drive – 99
Restaurants in the 28277 zip code
• Arby’s, 9923 Sandy Rock Place – 98
• Bay Leaf Indian Grill, 14027 Conlan Circle – 97.5
• Buffalo Wild Wings, 10706 Providence Road – 96
• The Butchers Market, 8410 Rea Road – 96.5
• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 11619 Waverly Center Drive – 94.5
• Co Restaurant, 7416 Waverly Walk Ave. – 98
• Five Guys Famous Burgers & Fries, 9820 Rea Road – 98.5
• Hampton Inn And Suites, 11935 N. Community House Road – 99.5
• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 11135 Golf Links Drive – 96.5
• Harris Teeter (market), 10616 Providence Road – 97
• Le Peep Restaurant, 8140 Providence Road – 99
• McAlister’s Deli, 15127 Ballancroft Pkwy. – 98.5
• Panera Bread, 11630 Waverly Center Drive – 97
• Pearlz Oyster Bar, 7804 Rea Road – 98
• Sabor Latin Street Grill, 14021 Conlan Circle – 98.5
• Shake Shack, 9824 Rea Road – 100
• Sprouts Farmers Market (meat market), 15121 Ballancroft Pkwy. – 100
• Starbucks Coffee, 11510 Waverly Center Drive – 94.5
• Taco Bell, 8000 Providence Road – 98
Restaurants in the Pineville area
• Chex Grill & Wings, 10860 Park Road – 98
• Food Lion (produce), 317 S. Polk St. – 99.5
• Olive Garden, 9421 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94
• Popeyes, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98
