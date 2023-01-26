The Mecklenburg County Health Department Inspected these restaurants from Jan. 20 to 26:
Restaurants in Charlotte (28209)
• 10 Park Lanes, 1700 Montford Drive – 97
• Lai Lai Express1607 Montford Drive – 97.5
• Lucky Lou's Tavern5124 Park Road – 99.5
• The Steak N Hoagie Shop, 3401 South Blvd. – 98.5
• Unos Tacos CLT, 4200 South Blvd. – 99
Restaurants in Charlotte (28210)
• Bojangles, 231 E. Woodlawn Road – 95
• Cook Out, 10645 Park Road – 95.5
• Harry’s Grille & Tavern, 8426 Park Road – 93.5
Restaurants in Charlotte (28211)
• Chickpeasy On Wheels, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98.5
• Chinos Taqueria, 911 N. Wendover Road – 98.5
• Maggiano’s Little Italy, 4400 Sharon Road – 93
• Mod Pizza Strawberry Hill, 4914 Old Sardis Road – 94.5
• Nordstrom Marketplace Cafe, 4400 Sharon Road – 96
• Omakase By Primefish, 2907 Providence Road – 98
• Panera Bread, 306 S. Sharon Amity Road – 96.5
• Passion Food Catering, 1636 Sardis Road N. – 98.5
• Pei Wei Express, 4400 Sharon Road – 92
• Superica, 4223 Providence Road – 93.5
Restaurants in Charlotte (28226)
• Fresh Market (market), 7625 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96
• Jade Dragon, 7741 Colony Road – 94
• Las Americas Restaurant, 8652 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97.5
• Skrimp Shack, 8328 Pineville-Matthews Road – 93.5
Restaurants in Charlotte (28270)
• Best Wok, 1717 Sardis Road N. – 98.5
• Cinemark Movie Bistro, 9630 Monroe Road – 99.5
• City BBQ Galleria, 1514 Galleria Blvd. – 98.5
• Crepe Bistro Galleria, 1605 Galleria Blvd. – 98
• Food Lion (deli), 9848 Monroe Road – 98.5
• Jimmy John's Sandwiches, 1605 Galleria Blvd. – 98.5
Restaurants in Charlotte (28277)
• 131 Main, 9886 Rea Road – 96
• Big View Diner,16637 Lancaster Hwy. – 96
• Brown Bag, 5231 Piper Station Drive – 97.5
• Courtyard By Marriott, 15635 Don Lochman Lane – 98.5
• DB's Tavern, 8155 Ardrey Kell Road – 97.5
• Earth Fare (meat/seafood), 12235 North Community House Road – 97
• Farley’s Pizzeria, 15025 Lancaster Hwy. – 97.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 7852 Rea Road – 94.5
• Hilton Garden Inn, 7415 Waverly Walk Ave. – 98
• Mahana Fresh, 14815 Ballantyne Village Way – 99
• Margaritas Mexican Restaurant, 9805 Sandy Rock Place – 94.5
• Nothing But Noodles, 7930 Rea Road – 96.5
• Penn Station East Coast Subs, 9805 Sandy Rock Place – 96.5
• Pizza Hut, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 94
• Publix (meat market), 11222 Providence Road W. – 100
• Sips N. Dips, 5345 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 98
• Smashburger, 7804 Rea Road – 97
• Starbucks Coffee, 6432 Rea Road – 99.5
• True Crafted Pizza, 7828 Rea Road – 97.5
Restaurants in Pineville
• Captain D's, 10601 Centrum Pkwy. – 94.5
• Super G Mart (kitchen), 10500 Centrum Pkwy. – 94.5
• Super G Mart (meat prep), 10500 Centrum Pkwy. – 96
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.