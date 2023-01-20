The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 13 to 19:
Lowest Score
• Greco Fresh Grill, 4724 Sharon Road, Charlotte – 87
Violations include: Certified food protection manager wasn’t available; ice was in hand-wash sink; employee touched raw gyro meat and then handled lettuce and tomatoes with the same gloves; items weren’t held cold enough; and some food didn’t have date marking.
Restaurants in Charlotte (28210 zip)
• Greco Fresh Grill, 4724 Sharon Road – 87
• Limani6902 Phillips Place Court – 95.5
Restaurants in Charlotte (28211 zip)
• Chaconia Food Truck, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99
• Food Lion (deli), 931 N. Wendover Road – 92
• Harris Teeter (seafood), 6701 Morrison Blvd. – 96.5
• Harris Teeter (meat), 112 S. Sharon Amity Road – 99
• Liltaco, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 100
• Mama Sophie’s Soul Food, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98
• Patty & The Dogs, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 100
• Phil’s Deli II, 4223 Providence Road – 95.5
• Starbucks, 6701 Morrison Blvd. – 98.5
Restaurants in Charlotte (28226 zip)
• Barnes & Noble Cafe, 3327 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5
• Circle K, 9716 South Blvd. – 97
• Harris Teeter (meat), 7823 Colony Road – 98
• The Lodge, 7725 Colony Road – 92.5
• Panera Bread, 3207 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99.5
• Three Amigos 2, 7741 Colony Road – 91
• Wingstop, 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95
Restaurants in Charlotte (28270 zip)
• Harris Teeter (deli), 1621 Sardis Road N. – 99
• Mi Pueblo, 1820 Sardis Road N. – 98
Restaurants in Charlotte (28277 zip)
• 9 Spices Indian Cuisine, 8145 Ardrey Kell Road – 95.5
• Akropolis Cafe, 8200 Providence Road – 98.5
• Burtons Grill And Bar, 9816 Rea Road – 99
• Chick-Fil-A, 7910 Rea Road – 99
• Chipotle, 7800 Rea Road – 98.5
• Courtyard Charlotte, 6319 Providence Farm Lane – 92
• Greco Fresh Grille, 9820 Rea Road – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (meat), 9720 Rea Road – 100
• Joa Korean Food, 8016 Providence Road – 97
• McAlisters Deli, 9864 Rea Road – 99.5
• Open Rice, 9882 Rea Road – 98.5
• Vicious Biscuit, 8200 Providence Road – 97.5
• Vintner Wine Market, 8128 Providence Road – 97
• Whole Foods Market (Kei Jei Kitchen), 7221 Waverly Walk Ave. – 99
Restaurants in Pineville
• BJ’s Wholesale Club (deli), 11715 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98
• Chick-fil-A, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98.5
• Dive N, 109 N. Polk St. – 98
• Firehouse Subs, 9101 Pineville-Matthews Road – 91.5
• Food Lion (deli), 317 S. Polk St. – 98
• Food Lion (market), 317 S. Polk St. – 100
• Sbarro Italian Eatery, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98
