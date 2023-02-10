The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Feb. 3 to 9:
Lowest Scores
• Mizu, 3100 Apex Drive – 86.5
Violations include: Inspector noted employees aren’t effectively preventing cross contamination due to storage inside of the walk in cooler and using the same gloves to handle raw and ready-to-eat foods; food contact surfaces had debris and labels; foods such as breaded cauliflower, breaded shrimp, cabbage, potatoes, tuna and unsalted butter inside prep unit weren’t held cold enough; and foods such as picked shrimp and octopus were not properly date marked.
• Nori Japan, 4400 Sharon Road – 80
Violations include: Person in charge and employee weren’t able to tell inspector six reportable foodborne illnesses and symptoms; bucket, hose attachment and gloves were in hand sink;
spatulas touched raw and ready-to-eat foods; breaded chicken, egg rolls and fried rice on the line were not held hot enough; and raw shrimp inside of reach-in drawer was not held cold enough.
Restaurants in Charlotte (28209 zip code)
• Chick-fil-A, 1540 E. Woodlawn Road – 100
• Five Guys Burgers And Fries, 2810 South Blvd. – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 5030 Park Road – 97
• Indigrille, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 98.5
• Shake Shack, 1605 E. Woodlawn Road – 100
• Smoothie King, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 99
• Starbucks, 4425 Park Road – 98
• Waterbean Coffee, 4701 Park Road – 94.5
Restaurants in Charlotte (28210 zip code)
• Domino’s Pizza, 8510 Park Road – 98
• Rusty's Deli, 8512 Park Road – 98.5
• Waterbean Coffee, 8428 Park Road – 99
Restaurants in Charlotte (28211 zip code)
• Caribbean Fusion Mobile, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97.5
• Chef Lee’s Seafood & Chicken, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97.5
• Fahrenheit, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 100
• Kool Runninz, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98
• Paco’s Tacos & Tequila, 6401 Morrison Blvd. – 96.5
• The Pizza Peel & Tap Room, 4422 Colwick Road – 94
• Pizzeria Di Cicco, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 100
• Renaissance Patisserie, 6401 Morrison Blvd. – 97.5
• Rollicious Ribs & More, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99.5
• Shun Lee Palace, 4340 Colwick Road – 94
• The Fresh Market (meat/seafood), 4207 Providence Road – 97
• Wolfman Pizza, 106 S. Sharon Amity Road – 97
Restaurants in Charlotte (28226 zip code)
• Bonchon, 8318 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97
• Harris Teeter (deli/bakery), 7823 Colony Road – 97
• Los Paisas Restaurant, 8318 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97
• McDonalds, 3315 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99
• Quick Wok, 8328 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97.5
Restaurants in Charlotte (28270 zip code)
• 220 C Banh Mi & Coffee, 10020 Monroe Road – 98.5
• Famous Toastery, 1640 Sardis Road N. – 98
• Juliana Pizza, 9858 Monroe Road – 98.5
• Providence Meadows, 4123 Kuykendall Road – 93.5
• Sushi Star Asian Cafe, 10020 Monroe Road – 98
• Taco Bell, 1910 Sardis Road N. – 98
• Wendy’s, 1801 Sardis Road N. – 98
Restaurants in Charlotte (28277 zip code)
• Amazing Wok, 16049 Johnston Road – 97
• Another Broken Egg Cafe, 11324 N. Community House Road – 98.5
• The Blue Taj, 14815 Ballantyne Village Way – 99.5
• Bojangles, 6308 Providence Farm Lane – 95
• Cajun Yard Dog, 8036 Providence Road – 97
• Cava Mezze Grill, 9848 Rea Road – 99.5
• Chick-fil-A, 10001 Rea Road – 99.5
• Chuy's, 7314 Waverly Walk Ave. – 93
• City Barbeque, 11212 Providence Road W. – 98.5
• Genghis Grill, 11324 N. Community House Road – 99
• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 16625 Lancaster Hwy. – 100
• Harris Teeter (pizza bar), 11135 Golf Links Drive – 97
• Midwood Smokehouse, 12410 Johnston Road – 95.5
• Providence Deli, 10636 Providence Road – 95
• Showmars, 10612 Providence Road – 99
• Starbucks Coffee, 7922 Rea Road – 99.5
• Tropical Smoothies Cafe, 11318 North Community House Road – 100
• Wendy's, 11640 Providence Road – 93.5
• Whole Foods Market (prepared foods), 7221 Waverly Walk Ave. – 98.5
• Zeitouni Mediterranean Grill, 3419 Toringdon Way – 98.5
Restaurants in Pineville
• 7-Eleven, 105 S. Polk St. – 95.5
• Dave and Busters, 11049 Carolina Place Place – 98
• House of Hettie Mae Cafe, 10725 Pineville Road – 99
• Margauxs Wine, Pizza & Market, 316 Main St. – 95.5
• McAlisters Deli, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98.5
• Starbucks Coffee, 9015 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98
• Waterbean Coffee, 333 Main St. – 98
