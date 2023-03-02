The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Feb. 24 to March 2:
Charlotte (28209 Zip Code)
• 1900 Mexican Grill, 5110 Park Road – 97.5
• Caribou Coffee, 4327 Park Road – 98
• Easy Like Sunday, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 98.5
• First Watch, 5821 Fairview Road – 94.5
• Good Food, 1701 Montford Drive – 98.5
• Harris Teeter, (deli), 4101 Park Road – 96.5
• Maple Street Biscuit Company, 2725 South Blvd. – 95
• Pasta & Provisions, 4700 Park Road – 96.5
• Sir Edmond Halley’s, 4151 Park Road – 98
• The Traveling Comida Show, 4151 Park Road – 99.5
• Unos Tacos Clt, 4200 South Blvd. – 98
Charlotte (28210 Zip Code)
• Bentley’s Restaurant, 4620 Piedmont Row Drive – 100
• Hilton Garden Inn Grille, 4808 Sharon Road – 92.5
• Hilton Garden Inn Homewood Suites Cafe, 4808 Sharon Road – 100
• Mi Tierra Colombian Restaurant, 10405 Park Road – 96.5
• Quiktrip, 7115 South Blvd. – 98
• Tienda Mexicali, 10403 Park Road – 94.5
Charlotte (28211 Zip Code)
• AC Hotel Clt, 1824 Roxborough Road – 98.5
• Aqua E Vino, 4219 Providence Road – 97.5
• Cheesecake Factory, 4400 Sharon Road – 95.5
• Jack In The Box, 4505 Randolph Road – 97
• Little Mama’s Italian Kitchen, 4521 Sharon Road – 90.5
• McCormick & Schmick's Seafood, 4335 Barclay Downs Drive – 95.5
• Mizu, 3100 Apex Drive – 93.5
• Piada, 282 S. Sharon Amity Road – 93.5
• Red Rocks Cafe & Bakery, 4223 Providence Road – 96
• Snooze Am Eatery, 4425 Sharon Road – 97.5
• Subway, 3039 South Blvd. – 96
Charlotte (28226 Zip Code)
• Brooklyn Pizza Parlor, 7725 Colony Road – 95.5
Charlotte (28277 Zip Code)
• Bisonte Pizza Co, 8133 Ardrey Kell Road – 98.5
• Cava, 6307 Providence Farm Lane – 92
• Chick-fil-A, 11530 Waverly Center Drive – 99.5
• Firehouse Subs, 7221 Waverly Walk Ave. – 98.5
• Foxcroft Wine Co, 7416 Waverly Walk Ave. – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (Starbucks), 11135 Golf Links Drive – 98.5
• Inizio Pizza Napoletana, 10620 Providence Road – 99.5
• Little Big Burger, 9904 Sandy Rock Place – 98.5
• Mellow Mushroom, 14835 Ballantyne Village Way – 97
• Publix (produce), 11222 Providence Road W. – 100
• Publix (Starbucks), 11222 Providence Road W. – 100
• Smoothie King, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 100
• Sprouts Farmers Market (deli), 15121 Ballancroft Pkwy. – 99
• Sprouts Farmers Market (sushi), 15121 Ballancroft Pkwy. – 100
• Sugar Handmade Gourmet Donuts, 11914 Elm Lane – 100
• Switchin Kitchens, 8025 Ardrey Kell Road – 100
• Via Roma, 7416 Waverly Walk Ave. – 98.5
Pineville restaurants
• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 100
• Hilton Garden Inn, 425 Towne Centre Blvd. – 97
• Krispy Krunchy Chicken, 12740 Lancaster Hwy. – 96
• Tega Cay Coffee Co, 13333 Dorman Road – 99
Find restaurant scores from Feb. 17 to 23, including details on one that scored an 88.5 on its inspection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.