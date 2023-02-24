The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Feb. 17 to 23:
Lowest Score
• Circle K, 4474 Randolph Road – 88.5
Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn’t available; person in charge wasn’t able to answer food safety questions; hand sink didn’t have towels; salsa at condiment station had mold with fruit flies inside container; and coleslaw, salsa, hot dogs and sausage were not date marked.
Charlotte restaurants (28209 zip code)
• Brazwells Premium Pub, 1627 Montford Drive – 98.5
• Carmella's Pizza Grill, 1513 Montford Drive – 94.5
• Chick-fil-A, 3015 South Blvd. – 96.5
• Harris Teeter (produce), 4101 Park Road – 100
• Harris Teeter (deli), 2717 South Blvd. – 95
• Harris Teeter (produce), 2717 South Blvd. – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (Starbucks), 2717 South Blvd. – 98.5
• Jamba, 5110 Park Road – 99
• Kabab 2 Go, 4200 South Blvd. – 95
• Moosehead Grill, 1807 Montford Drive – 98
• Mugs, 5126 Park Road – 96
• Tacos Garcia, 4640 South Blvd. – 95.5
• Yame Asian Noodles, 4435 Park Road – 97.5
Charlotte restaurants (28210 zip code)
• Harris Teeter (deli/coffee), 8538 Park Road – 94
• Panda Express #1252101 Seneca Place – 98
• Salsaritas Fresh Cantina, 8400 Park Road – 98.5
• Wolfman Pizza, 8504 Park Road – 99.5
Charlotte restaurants (28211 zip code)
• Alternative Chef, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 100
• Circle K, 4474 Randolph Road – 88.5
• Copain Catering Kitchen, 6601 Morrison Blvd. – 94.5
• Dunkin, 4920 Old Sardis Road – 90.5
• Ooowee BBQ, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99.5
• Ooowee BBQ Catering, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99
• Ooowee BBQ Food Truck, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99.5
• Roosters Wood Fired Restaurant And Wine Bar, 6601 Morrison Blvd. – 96
• Subway, 108 S. Sharon Amity Road – 94.5
• The Fresh Market (deli), 4207 Providence Road – 95.5
Charlotte restaurants (28226 zip code)
• Bojangles, 8720 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97
• Hawthorne’s NY Pizza & Bar, 4100 Carmel Road – 98
• Lotus Cuisine II, 4100 Carmel Road – 94
Charlotte restaurants (28277 zip code)
• Ballantyne Hotel And Lodge, 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 97.5
• Duckworth's Grill & Taphouse, 9805 Sandy Rock Place – 95
• The Fresh Market (deli & cheese), 10828 Providence Road – 94.5
• Green Brothers Piper Glen, 6432 Rea Road – 94.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 11135 Golf Links Drive – 96
• Inizio Vita Da Pizza, 10620 Providence Road – 97.5
• King Kabab, 14027 Conlan Circle – 97
• Mod Pizza, 15127 Ballancroft Pkwy. – 100
• Poncho And Willy’s Border Cafe, 7708 Rea Road – 97.5
• Salata Salad Kitchen Rea Farms, 9825 Sandy Rock Place – 97.5
• Smoothie King, 9831 Rea Road – 98
• Starbucks Coffee, 5361 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 98
• Sunflour Baking Company, 14021 Conlan Circle – 98.5
Pineville restaurants
• Biggby Coffee Store, 10215 Mcintyre Ridge Road – 98
• Corner Cafe & Catering, 11200 Nations Ford Road – 96.5
• De Callejon Coffee Shop, 605 N. Polk St. – 95.5
• Sam’s Club #6348 Seafood & Sushi, 11425 Carolina Place – 98
• Shake Shake Seafood King Crab, 9925 Leitner Drive – 96.5
• Spare Time, 9600 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.