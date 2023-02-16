The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Feb. 10 to 16:
Restaurants in Charlotte 28209 zip code
• 7-Eleven, 4401 Park Road – 99
• Anh Dao Market, 4325 South Blvd. – 95
• Chopt Creative Salad, 4125 Park Road – 95.5
• Domino’s Pizza, 4755 South Blvd. – 97
Restaurants in Charlotte 28210 zip code
• Ha Pigsmith’s Southern Science, 7224 Park Road – 99.5
• Panera Bread, 5940 Fairview Road – 99.5
Restaurants in Charlotte 28211 zip code
• The Butlers Pantry, 274 S. Sharon Amity Road – 97
• Chick-fil-A, 4400 Sharon Road – 96.5
• Firebirds, 3920 Sharon Road – 92
• Hyatt Centric, 3100 Apex Drive – 98.5
• Just Salad, 4425 Sharon Road – 97
• Koishi Restaurant, 120 N Sharon Amity Road – 93
• Leroy Fox, 705 S. Sharon Amity Road – 96
• Poppy’s Bagels And More, 2921 Providence Road – 98.5
Restaurants in Charlotte 28226 zip code
• Greco Fresh Grille, 7731 Colony Road – 95.5
• Tacos4life, 3351 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5
Restaurants in Charlotte 28270 zip code
• Subway, 1816 Galleria Blvd. – 97
Restaurants in Charlotte 28277 zip code
• Arooji’s Wine Room, 5349 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 96.5
• Carolina Ale House, 7404 Waverly Walk Ave. – 97
• Chili`S Grill & Bar, 8136 Providence Road – 97.5
• Clean Juice, 7918 Rea Road – 97
• Desano Pizza, 7315 Waverly Walk Ave. – 97
• Duck Donuts, 9825 Sandy Rock Place – 96.5
• Harris Teeter (produce), 11135 Golf Links Drive – 98.5
• Jersey Mikes, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 97
• Jimmy John’s, 9848 Rea Road – 100
• Lotus Cafe, 8610 Camfield St. – 97.5
• Panera Bread, 14835 Ballantyne Village Way – 99.5
• Poke Cafe, 11318 North Community House Road – 100
• Portofino's Italian Restaurant, 8128 Providence Road – 96
• Queen City Craft And Gourmet, 5349 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 96.5
• Red Robin, 3415 Toringdon Way – 97.5
• Tokyo One Express, 8634 Camfield St. – 100
• Tony`S Pizza, 14027 Conlan Circle – 99
• TPC Piper Glen Grill And Cafe, 4300 Piper Glen Drive – 94
• Whole Foods Market (meat), 7221 Waverly Walk Ave. – 98.5
Restaurants in Pineville
• Applebee's, 10921 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 96
• China Buffet, 9931 Lee St. – 94
• De Callejon, 605 N Polk St. – 93.5
• Don Pedro Mexican Restaurant, 10015 Lee St. – 97.5
• Fairfield Inn And Suites, 12228 Park Road – 95.5
• Joys Biryani N Kababs, 212 N. Polk St. – 93.5
• Kopper Kettle Family Restaurant, 11000 Nations Ford Road – 94.5
• Wasabi Sushi, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 99.5
