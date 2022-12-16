The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from the south Charlotte area from Dec. 9 to 15:
Restaurants in the 28209 zip code
• AMC Park Terrace 64289 Park Road – 98
• The Crust Pizza, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 100
• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 4101 Park Road – 99.5
• Jimmy Johns, 4500 Park Road – 98.5
• Qdoba Mexican Grill, 1600 E Woodlawn Road – 97
• Rocksalt, 512 Brandywine Road – 91.5
Restaurants in the 28210 zip code
• Barclay At Southpark, 4801 Barlcay Downs Drive – 97
• Dogwood Souther Table & Bar, 4905 Ashley Park Lane – 95.5
• Mi Tierra Colombian Restaurant, 10405 Park Road – 96
• Tienda Mexicali, 10403 Park Road – 93
• Whole Foods Market - Speciality Foods, 6610 Fairview Road – 99
Restaurants in the 28211 zip code
• Doubletree Suites By Hilton, 6300 Morrison Blvd – 98.5
• Mister Greek, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99
• Say Cheez, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99.5
• Thai Orchid, 4223 Providence Road – 94.5
• The Fresh Market (deli), 4207 Providence Road – 93
Restaurants in the 28226 zip code
• Brooklyn Pizza Parlor, 7725 Colony Road – 93.5
• Char Bar 7, 4130 Carmel Road – 94
• Chili's Grill & Bar, 8302 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96
• Harris Teeter (deli), 4100 Carmel Road – 97
• Harris Teeter (Starbucks), 7823 Colony Road – 98
• Hello Chicken, 8700 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99.5
• Lotus Cuisine II, 4100 Carmel Road – 94
• Outback Steakhouse, #34638338 Pineville-Matthews Road – 91
Restaurants in the 28277 zip code
• Bb Q Chicken, 8206 Providence Road – 96
• Bradshaw Social House, 8440 Rea Road – 98.5
• Buffalo Wings And Rings, 16715 Orchard Stone Run – 97.5
• Cabo Fish Taco, 11611 N. Community House Road – 99.5
• Cantina 1511, 12330 Johnston Road – 92
• Cava Waverly, 6307 Providence Farm Lane – 92
• Circle K, 11640 Providence Road – 96.5
• Duckworth's Grill & Taphouse, 9805 Sandy Rock Place – 94.5
• Famous Toastery, 8430 Rea Road – 98.5
• Foxcroft Wine Co, 7416 Waverly Walk Ave. – 99
• The Fresh Market (deli & cheese), 10828 Providence Road – 95
• Harris Teeter (deli), 11135 Golf Links Drive – 94.5
• Ilios Noche, 11508 Providence Road – 97
• Inizio Pizza Napoletana, 10620 Providence Road – 100
• Jimmy Johns, 16015 Lancaster Hwy – 95
• Lee’s Hoagie House, 15025 Lancaster Hwy. – 98.5
• Lorenzo’s Pizzeria/Scoops, 16721 Orchard Stone Run – 98
• Malaya Kitchen, 8200 Providence Road – 97
• New South Kitchen & Bar, 8140 Providence Road – 98.5
• Papa John’s, 9805 Sandy Rock Place – 93
• Poncho And Willy’s Border Cafe, 7708 Rea Road – 98
• Queen City Craft And Gourmet, 5349 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 97.5
• Red Sake, 8410 Rea Road – 98.5
• Riccio's Italian Restaurant, 9213 Baybrook Lane – 97
• Salsarita's Fresh Cantina, 9941 Rea Road – 99.5
• Tap And Vine, 7828 Rea Road – 93
• The 12th Man Sports Pub, 12206 Copper Way – 95
• Via Roma, 7416 Waverly Walk Ave. – 94.5
Restaurants in Pineville
• Corner Cafe & Catering, 11200 Nations Ford Road – 95.5
• Don Pedro Mexican Restaurant, 10015 Lee St. – 98.5
