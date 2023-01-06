The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Dec. 30 to Jan. 5:
Restaurants in the 28209 zip code
• Clean Catch Fish Market, 2820 Selwyn Ave. – 97
Restaurants in the 28210 zip code
• Baoding, 4722 Sharon Road – 90
• Burger King, 4709 Sharon Road – 98.5
• Cafe Monte, 4705 Ashley Park Lane – 93.5
• Dilworth Tasting Room, 4905 Ashley Park Lane – 96.5
• Food Lion (bakery/deli), 10120 Johnston Road – 98.5
• Food Lion (produce), 10120 Johnston Road – 99.5
• Food Lion (seafood & market), 10120 Johnston Road – 100
• Rusty Bucket, 4810 Ashley Park Lane – 95.5
• Showmars, 1317 Emerywood Drive – 99.5
Restaurants in the 28211 zip code
• Birria Way, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98.5
• Charley's Philly Steaks, 4400 Sharon Road – 95
• Five Guys, l4400 Sharon Road – 99
• K & N Barbeque, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 100
• Otf Food Truck, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98
• Poppycox Mfu, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 100
• Sandra Lee's Country Kitchen, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 91.5
Restaurants in the 28226 zip code
• Bonefish Grill, 7520 Pineville-Matthews Road – 92
• Honey Baked Hams, 7649 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97.5
• The Rusty Onion Pizzeria and Pourhouse, 6654 Carmel Road – 98
• The Wine Shop At Foxcroft, 7824 Fairview Road – 97
Restaurants in the 28277 zip code
• AC Marriott, 14819 Ballantyne Village Way – 99
• Adams Mart, 11924 Elm Lane – 97.5
• Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 98
• Bagel Boys, 7107 Waverly Walk Ave. – 95.5
• Buona Vita, 3419 Toringdon Way – 99
• Cafe Moka, 7416 Waverly Walk Ave. – 96
• Chick-fil-A, 11530 Waverly Center Drive – 98.5
• Chili's Grill & Bar, 9730 Rea Road – 96.5
• Fiore, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 92
• Harris Teeter (Starbucks), 7852 Rea Road – 99
• Hawthorne's NY Pizza & Bar, 8420 Rea Road – 99.5
• IHOP, 16015 Lancaster Hwy. – 97
• Improper Pig, 9855 Sandy Rock Place – 97.5
• Katz Deli, 8624 Camfield St. – 99.5
• Korean Restaurant, 7323 E Independence Blvd. – 97
• Little Big Burger, 9904 Sandy Rock Place – 98
• Noodles & Company, 8016 Providence Road – 98
• Poke Express, 16041 Johnston Road – 95.5
• Super G Mart, 7323 E Independence Blvd. – 96.5
• Target (Starbucks), 9870 Rea Road – 100
• Viva Chicken, 11641 Waverly Center Drive – 97.5
Restaurants in Pineville
• BJs Wholesale Club (commissary/rotisserie), 11715 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 99.5
• Burger King, 10000 Lee St. – 97
• El Veracruz Restaurant, 391 Towne Centre Blvd. – 98.5
• Machu Picchu, 310 N. Polk St. – 91
• Sam's Club (market), 11425 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98
• Sarku Japan, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 97
• The Garrison, 314 Main St. – 97
Want to see more health inspections? Click here to see health scores from Dec. 23-29, Dec. 16-22, Dec. 9-15, Dec. 3-8 and Nov. 25-Dec. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.