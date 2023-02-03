The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2:
Restaurants in Charlotte (28209)
• McAlister’s Deli, 4805 Park Road – 96.5
• Seoul Poke Bowl, 3609 South Blvd. – 96.5
• Sushi 1011730 E. Woodlawn Road – 96
• Tony’s Pizza And Wings, 4200 South Blvd. – 96
Restaurants in Charlotte (28210)
• Jersey Mike’s, 10110 Johnston Road – 96.5
• Just Fresh, 5900 Quail Hollow Road – 96.5
• Original Pancake House, 4736 Sharon Road – 94.5
• Papa John’s, 10110 Johnston Road – 97
• Showmars, 1317 Emerywood Drive – 98.5
• Smoothie King, 4736 Sharon Road – 99
• Wendy’s, 10729 Park Road – 97
Restaurants in Charlotte (28211)
• Bit By Seoul Food, 721 Governor Morrison St – 95.5
• KFC, 1101 N Wendover Rd – 96.5
• Sutton For The Soul On A Roll, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 100
Restaurants in Charlotte (28226)
• Cava Digital Kitchen, 7631 Pineville Matthews Road – 96.5
• Chi Thai, 3333 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96.5
• Chick-fil-A, 3117 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99.5
• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 7724 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95.5
• Dunkin Donuts, 7845 Colony Road – 98.5
• Food Lion (deli), 7400 Candlewyck Lane – 100
• Food Lion (market), 7400 Candlewyck Lane – 99.5
• Fresh Market (deli), 7625 Pineville-Matthews Road – 92.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 3333 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99.5
• Queen City Tea Bar, 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road – 92.5
Restaurants in Charlotte (28277)
• Brazilian Eats & Treats, 16049 Johnston Road – 92.5
• Casa Del Tequila Ballantyne, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 99
• Chaat N Dosa, 8624 Camfield St. – 98.5
• Clean Juice Rea Farms, 9826 Sandy Rock Place – 98.5
• Crispy Banh Mi, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 98.5
• Dakshin Indian Grill, 16640 Hawfield Way Drive – 91.5
• Desarnos, 6420 Rea Road – 97.5
• Duckworth's Grill & Taphouse, 14015 Conlan Circle – 99
• Earth Fare #120 Deli, 12235 N. Community House Road – 94
• Firebirds/Stonecrest, 7716 Rea Road – 95
• The Fresh Market (meat/seafood), 10828 Providence Road – 96.5
• Harris Teeter (market), 15007 John J. Delaney Drive – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (market & seafood), 7852 Rea Road – 97
• Home 2 Suites By Hilton, 5110 Piper Station Drive – 97
• Hyatt House, 9930 Sandy Rock Place – 96
• Juniper Grill, 15235 John J Delaney – 98.5
• Lifetime Athletic Life Cafe, 11220 Golf Links Drive – 95.5
• Prime Fish, 11212 Providence Road W. – 98.5
• Publix (deli), 11222 Providence Road W. – 100
• Sherrill Market, 13510 Ballantyne Corporate Place – 100
• Smoothie King, 8022 Providence Road – 99
• Ted’s Montana Grill, 7404 Waverly Walk Ave. – 97
• Viva Chicken Food Truck, 12206 Copper Way – 99
• Woody’s Seafood Saloon, 11318 N. Community House Road – 98
• Zinicola, 14835 Ballantyne Village Way – 98
Restaurants in Pineville
• Four Points By Sheraton Charlotte-Pineville, 9705 Leitner Drive – 96.5
• IHOP, 9940 Pineville-Matthews Road – 92
• Longhorn Steakhouse, 10605 Centrum Pkwy. – 97.5
• Lula Banh Mi & Bakery, 10400 Centrum Pkwy. – 94
• Patel Brothers, 10701 Centrum Pkwy. – 95.5
• Pineville Tavern, 314 N. Polk St. – 97
• Triveni Supermarket, 300 S. Polk St. – 97
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.