CHARLOTTE – South Charlotte Partners will host its third annual transportation summit.
The summit takes place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11 at The Ballantyne Hotel. Tickets for the summit cost $100 and are available on www.eventbrite.com. Parking is free for attendees.
Organizers expect this year’s summit to be bigger than last year’s, which had more than 350 people attend.
“South Charlotte Partners’ annual transportation summit is becoming a must-attend event for companies and individuals with a vested interest in transportation and mobility throughout the region,” said Roy Lindland, summit organizer and board member for South Charlotte Partners. “We are pleased to convene federal, state and municipal stakeholders to discuss transportation in the region.”
Confirmed speakers include:
• N.C. Secretary of Transportation Eric Boyette
• Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles
• Charlotte City Councilmember Ed Driggs
• NCDOT Division 10 engineer Brett Canipe
• NCDOT board member, Tony Lathrop
• CLT Airport exec Stuart Hair
• American Airlines exec Tracy Montross
• Gresham Smith aviation design expert, Ben Goebel
• CATS planner Jason Lawrence
South Charlotte Partners is an advocacy group and voice for the south Charlotte region.
