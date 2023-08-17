South Charlotte man running for state treasurer

CHARLOTTE – Gabriel Esparza, a Democrat, announced his candidacy Aug. 15 for North Carolina State Treasurer.
“I’m running for treasurer to help bring economic opportunity and security to every corner of our state,” Esparza said. “We have to ensure state employees, retirees – all North Carolinians – have confidence in the state’s finances with greater prosperity from their individual health and retirement benefits.”
Esparza has more than 25 years of experience leading enterprises, spanning large corporations and nimble startups.
Most recently, Gabe was a senior U.S. Small Business Administration official, leading the Office of International Trade. He managed a loan portfolio valued at over $500 million and provided over $40 million in export stimulus grants.
Esparza is a trustee at Central Piedmont Community College, the co-founder of a school focused on at-risk kids and a board member of a local child advocacy center.
He is the great-grandson of immigrants and the grandson of an agriculture worker and WWII veteran. His parents were social service and mental health care professionals who taught him the value of community and service.
“I’m proud of my Latino heritage and the values I learned growing up,” he said. “With my experience at the intersection of entrepreneurship, technology, and public service, I believe we can create an Office of the Treasurer unencumbered by politics and based on smart management and wise investments so teachers, firefighters and thousands more can retire confidently.”
On the web: GabeforNorthCarolina.com.
