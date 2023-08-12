South Charlotte Weekly presents winners of Food categories in the 2023 Best of the Weeklies readers choice campaign.
Asian Food: Bahn Thai
Thailand natives Steven and Amphay opened Bahn Thai 10 years ago. The restaurant, located in Torrington Shopping Center, serves authentic dishes like Pud Thai, Gaeng Keow Wan and Pud Gra Pow.
12206 Copper Way, Charlotte
Bakery: Amélie's French Bakery & Café
Amélie's French Bakery & Café has seen tremendous growth since 2008, including the opening of locations in Carmel Commons and Park Road. The French bakery excels at cakes, quiches, tarts and macarons.
4321 Park Road, Charlotte
7715 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte
Barbecue: Midwood Smokehouse
Midwood Smokehouse has locations in Plaza Midwood, Park Road and Ballantyne. Load up on Carolina Pork and hushpuppies or chow down on some combo platters.
12410 Johnston Road. Charlotte
Breakfast: Another Broken Egg Cafe
Another Broken Egg features Southern-inspired breakfast dishes. The restaurant serves up tasty omelet dishes. Some of the unique dishes include Lobster & Brie Omelette, Benedict Burger and Shrimp Benedict.
11324 North Community House Road Charlotte
Burger Joint: The Cowfish
It’s the best of both worlds for burger and sushi fans at The Cowfish. Speaking of best, Yelp ranked the SouthPark-area restaurant as No. 6 in its Top 100 Burgers in America.
4310 Sharon Road, Charlotte
Caterer: Brown Bag Charlotte
Brown Bag brought its Food with a Purpose mantra to Charlotte five years ago. Customers can pick from a classic menu as well as fajita bar, baked potato bar, grilled barbecue chicken and teriyaki/Asian menus.
5231 Piper Station Drive, Charlotte
Cupcake: Cupcake Delirium
Cupcake Delirium has brought much delight to downtown Pineville since opening seven years ago. Animal Crackers, Coconut Cream Pie, Pina Colada, S'more Please and Six Degrees of Heaven Bacon are some recent creations.
219 Main St., Pineville
Date Night: 131 Main Restaurant
131 Main Restaurant offers an upscale dining experience in the SouthPark area for couples. Some of its most popular dishes have Southern flair like the Cast Iron Corn Bread as well as the Southern Shrimp and Grits.
5970 Fairview Road, Charlotte
• Food Truck: Cousins Maine Lobster
Cousins Maine Lobster is constantly driving out to business parks, breweries and other hot spots in Ballantyne, SouthPark and other areas in the Charlotte region. It serves lobster tacos, tots, grilled cheese and more traditional dishes.
Charlotte
• Ice Cream: Golden Cow Creamery
Golden Cow Creamery serves small batch ice cream in SouthEnd, Uptown and SouthPark. The company donates a portion of sales monthly to a designated charity, such as Foster Village Charlotte and Refuge Support Services.
720 Governor Morrison St., Charlotte
• Italian Food: Portofino's Italian Restaurant
Portofino’s Italian Restaurant opened in 1996 on Eastway Drive. It has since grown to four locations. The SouthPark location won South Charlotte Weekly’s Munch Madness challenge in 2021.
5126 Park Road, Charlotte
• Lunch Spot: Little Mama's Italian
Little Mama's Italian opened in 2020 influenced by Italian restaurants from the 1960s and 1970s. Foodies have embraced the concept, gobbling up dishes like chicken parmesan and penne alla vodka.
4521 Sharon Road, Charlotte
• Mexican Food: Cabo's Mexican Cuisine & Cantina
Cabo's Mexican Cuisine & Cantina serves everything from dishes that pair well with wine to hearty meals off the grill. There are plenty of cocktails and margaritas, including Flavored Jalapeno Ritas.
6676 Carmel Road, Charlotte
• Outdoor Dining: Village Tavern
Village Tavern is known for its scratch kitchen, craft bar and large patio. The menu has dishes like grilled meatloaf, Southern shrimp and grits and spaghetti squash and zucchini.
4201 Congress St., Charlotte
• Pizzeria: Inizio Pizza
The 900-degree wood-fired oven at Inizio Pizza cooks a slew of traditional and specialty pies, which include Bianca, Cavoletti, Giardino, Luigi, Maria and Pistachio.
10620 Providence Road, Charlotte
• Sandwich Shop: Katz Deli
Katz Deli strives to give customers a New York experience. Choose from a sandwich on the menu or try for the two or three-meat combo. Breads include rye, white, wheat and kaiser.
8624 Camfield St., Charlotte
facebook/cltkatzdeli
• Seafood: McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks
A favorite of birthday boys and girls, McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks touts a sustainable seafood program. Specialty seafood dishes include Seared Sea Scallops, Twin North Atlantic Lobster Tails and Craft Beer Battered Fish & Chips.They also serve oysters.
4335 Barclay Downs Drive, Charlotte
• Steakhouse: The Palm
The Palm serves everything from a center-cut filet to the Kagoshima A5 Wagyu New York Strip. Customers have the option to enhance the steak with sauces and toppings.
6705 Phillips Place Court, Charlotte
• Sushi: BAKU
Since opening in 2013, BAKU has earned a reputation for good service, great food and a restaurant worth trying. Customers can order sushi a la carte or try plates curated by the chef.
4515 Sharon Road, Charlotte
• Vegan/Vegetarian: Chaat 'N' Dosa
This Indian restaurant specializes in vegetarian and vegan food. Order a Thali for a variety of tastes or try one of several available chaat dishes, such as Masala Moong Bhel, Dahi Puri and Aloo Tikki Chaat.
8624 Camfield St. Charlotte
• Wings: d.d. Peckers Wing Shack
d.d. Peckers has been serving wings for more than 20 years. It has more than two dozen flavors, such as Caribbean, Hoison Honey, Hot Fajita, Hot Garlic and Southern.
10403 Park Road, Charlotte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.