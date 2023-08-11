South Charlotte Weekly readers voted on their favorite art galleries, event venues, live music venues and other Entertainment categories. Here are this year’s Entertainment winners in the 2023 Best of the Weeklies readers choice awards.
• Art Gallery: Allison Sprock Fine Art
Allison Sprock Fine Art showcases artists from around the world. Some of the most recent artists spotlighted on social media include Cher Cosper, Celeste McCollough, Cher Shaffer and Felice Sharp. The gallery also has artwork available for under $500.
705 S. Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte
• Community Theater: Spotlight Performing Arts Academy
Angela Gordon Mills and her team at Spotlight Performing Arts Academy provide musical theater instruction. Students can showcase their skills through fun productions like “Junie B. Jones Jr.,” “Mean Girls” and “Heathers The Musical.”
7714 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, Mint Hill
• Event Venue: Whitehead Manor
Whitehead Manor is a multifunctional, three-acre site that can accommodate weddings, meetings or conferences, and other gatherings. Staff is ready to help clients pull off a successful event.
5901 Sardis Road, Charlotte
• Girls Night Out: Foxcroft Wine Co.
Foxcroft Wine Co. has been a great avenue to unwind since 2004. There’s a large selection of wine, plus you can order a cheese and charcuterie board, salad, pasta and elevated dish off the menu.
7824 Fairview Road, Charlotte
• Historical Site: President James K. Polk State Historic Site
The President James K. Polk State Historic Site makes it easier to understand the life and times of the 11th U.S. President. It helps walking through the site where Polk grew up and exploring exhibits related to his presidency.
12031 Lancaster Hwy., Pineville
• Influencer: Nancy Bullard
Nancy Bullard, a teacher at Huntingtowne Farms Elementary School, became a TikTok sensation for her engaging science posts. Mrs. B has 3.2 million followers on the social media platform.
tiktok.com/@mrs.b.tv
• Live Music Venue: PNC Music Pavilion
Internationally known musicians rock out at PNC Music Pavilion. In recent months, local audiences have been treated to Jason Aldean, Snoop Dogg, Post Malone, Fall Out Boy, Shania Twain and others.
707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte
• Museum: Discovery Place Nature
There is so much to do at Discovery Place Science. Children can get a closer look at animals in the Creature Cavern, take a walk through the Paw Paw Nature Trail and see constellations in the planetarium.
1658 Sterling Road, Charlotte
• Podcast: Jenny Melrose
Business coach and strategist Jenny Melrose hosts the Influencer Entrepreneurs Podcast to help people reach their goals. She was recognized as one of the 50 Most Dynamic Women of the Charlotte Region in 2023.
• TV Personality: Brad Panovich
Brad Panovich, chief meteorologist at WCNC-TV, is a calming voice at times of severe weather. He’s also involved in the community, emceeing charity events for the American Heart Association, Tunnel to Towers Foundation and TreesCharlotte.
