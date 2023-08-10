South Charlotte Weekly has been publishing Best of the Weeklies results since 2016. And it’s sobering to think how many cups of coffee we have consumed carrying out this annual readers choice campaign.
Looking back at the 2016 winners, I’m struck by how two of the Drink winners have since closed and another was sold and rebranded. Back in 2016, south Charlotte didn’t even have a brewery. Goes to show how much can change in the food and drink industry in a span of a few years.
Here are the winners of the 2023 Best of the Weeklies readers choice awards for the Drink category.
Bar: Angry Ales
Angry Ales has been fueling good times for more than 20 years on Montford Drive. The bar offers multiple nights of trivia as well as 21 TVs to watch your favorite sports teams and a patio to enjoy the creative menu.
1518 Montford Drive, Charlotte
Brewery: Legion Brewing (SouthPark)
Fans of craft beer will want to visit Legion Brewing's stunning SouthPark location, which opened in 2018. Legion Brewing makes popular beers such as Juicy Jay, Lunary Daze and Supernova.
5610 Carnegie Blvd., Charlotte
Coffee Shop: Mugs Coffee
The independent coffee shop, located within the Park Selwyn Shopping Center, serves Magnolia Coffee. It maintains an active social schedule with board games, book clubs and meet-ups of different organizations.
5126 Park Road, Charlotte
Sports Bar: Duckworth's Grill & Taphouse (Ballantyne)
Since launching in 2004 in Mooresville, Duckworth's has grown to five locations, including Ballantyne. Whether you're sitting at the bar, a table or a booth, there's a TV nearby to watch the big game.
14015 Conlan Circle, Charlotte
Wine Bar: Arooji's Wine Room
It's easy to get away from the pressures of work when you're drinking wines and enjoying the pasta dishes within Arooji's Wine Room & Italian Ristorante’s Tuscan-style wine room environment within Promenade on Providence.
5349 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy., Charlotte
