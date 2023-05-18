CHARLOTTE – As much as I enjoy the convenience of online shopping, there is something special about going into a store and exploring locally curated inventory. You can’t replicate the ability to feel fabric, try on an outfit or get a second opinion from someone inside the store.
Personally, I enjoy collecting nostalgia. I enjoy going to consignment or thrift shops and going through boxes of books, movies, vinyl records, sports cards, comic books, toys and other novelties. Sometimes a random find will trigger a memory.
Clicking products on a website doesn’t give me quite the same sensory experience. The same can be said about service-based businesses and restaurants where you're treated like a human and not a number in a queue.
Local business is important and it's why Charlotte Media Group been highlighting local businesses through the South Charlotte Weekly Best of the weeklies campaign since 2016. We love highlighting businesses that get customer service right.
Below are links to 11 categories of businesses for 2023 Best of the Weeklies voting.
For example, readers who have done a lot of work on their home can click on the Home Improvement category and support their favorite custom home builder, flooring site, hardware store, landscaping company or plumber.
Once voting ends, we’ll count the responses and include winners in a specail edition in early July. We’ll celebrate winners at an informal celebration and publish photos in the next week’s South Charlotte Weekly.
Voting Categories
• Animals (Best Pet Groomer, Best Pet Store)
• Beauty (Best Hair Salon, Best Hair Stylist)
• Drinking (Best Brewery, Best Wine Bar)
• Education (Best Private School, Best Summer Camp)
• Entertainment (Best Girls Night Out, Best Museum)
• Food (Best Chinese Food, Best Italian Food)
• Health (Best Dentist, Best Dermatologist)
• Home Improvement (Best Interior Design, Best Pest Control)
• Professional Services (Best Florist, Best Travel Agent)
• Shopping (Best Bookstore, Best Home Décor)
• Sports (Best Dance Studio, Best Park)
