CHARLOTTE – Snooze is celebrating Pride Month by donating sales of its Pride Pancakes next month to The Trevor Project, which specializes in suicide prevention and crisis intervention among young people in the LGBTQ community.
Pride Pancakes are fluffy buttermilk pancakes filled with white chocolate chips and natural rainbow sprinkles, topped with sweet cream drizzle, whipped mascarpone and rainbow sprinkles.
Snooze has committed to a donation of at least $25,000.
Snooze has two locations in Charlotte: South End (2041 South Blvd.) and Plaza Midwood (1331 Central Ave.). A third location is opening soon in SouthPark at 4425 Sharon Road.
(0) comments
