CHARLOTTE – Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, will open its third North Carolina location June 15 in the SouthPark neighborhood.
Started in Denver, Colo. in 2006 by two breakfast-loving brothers, Snooze specializes in innovative breakfasts made with responsibly sourced, fresh ingredients.
The restaurant donates 1% of sales back to the community and raises money for nonprofits through annual events such as Pancake Day and Earth Day.
The menu will feature Snooze’s signature Pineapple Upside Down and Blueberry Danish Pancakes, Benedicts like the Habanero Pork Belly Benny, as well as sandwiches, omelets and breakfast tacos.
Diners can customize their meals and taste their way through three pancake flavors with the Signature Pancake Flight or sample two Benedicts with the Benny Duo option. Plant-based plates (including Bravocado Toast and tofu scramble) are available, as are gluten-free-friendly options.
The bar will be replete with morning cocktails, local beers and spiked coffee beverages. Drinks include the signature MMMMM Mimosa (Snooze’s proprietary sparkling wine, orange juice and Pama Pomegranate Liqueur); the Snoozeberry Cereal Milk (vodka, house-made strawberry coulis, cane syrup, oat milk and fresh strawberry); and the Spicy Bloody Marys.
“When we say we do ‘breakfast but different,’ we aren’t just talking about our creative takes on pancakes,” CEO David Birzon said. “That also extends to how we source our food, treat our Snoozers (a.k.a. employees), tackle environmental initiatives and give back to our communities.”
The SouthPark location will offer a bright, upbeat atmosphere for brunching seven days a week. The restaurant seats 113 and offers a large patio with an additional 48 seats.
Want to go?
Snooze serves patrons from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on weekdays and from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends at 4425 Sharon Road, Suite S170. Diners can download the Snooze app to reserve a spot on the waitlist, order takeout, or sign up for a loyalty program.
On the web: www.snoozeeatery.com
