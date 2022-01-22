CHARLOTTE – Smart Chicken delivered 55,500 pounds of much-needed protein (a value of $176,745) Jan. 19 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.
The donation will be used to help serve children and their families at school-based mobile pantries and high-poverty schools, emergency food pantries and other feeding programs that the food bank sponsors.
This donation comes to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina through the Smart Giving campaign that Smart Chicken sponsors in partnership with Harris Teeter. The campaign donates one pound of poultry for every 10 pounds of product purchased at Harris Teeter stores within the food banks service region.
“Since 2008, Smart Chicken has partnered with SHFBM and Harris Teeter to end hunger by providing approximately 486,000 pounds of nutritious food to thousands of hard-working adults, children, seniors and veterans who simply cannot make ends meet and are faced with the harsh realities of hunger,” said Kay Carter, CEO of the food bank. “We are thankful for this donation and our continued partnership.”
In the 24-county region served by Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, over 512,000 residents are food insecure, including over 168,000 children and over 50,000 seniors.
The food bank provides food to over 950 partner agencies including emergency pantries, soup kitchens, low-income daycares, homeless shelters, senior programs and organizations serving veterans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.