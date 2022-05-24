CHARLOTTE – Ascent Real Estate Capital is seeking the rezoning to build up to 252 multifamily units within a 95-foot structure in the Montford Park area with up to 3,500-square foot of ground-floor retail and office space.
The site was previously rezoned for 150 multi-family units in a building 30 feet shorter.
Collin Brown, of Alexander Ricks, Brown said the purpose of the rezoning is to take a site entitled for multifamily zoning and update the entitlements a bit. He believes the design is much more functional.
“These are market units,” Brown said. “They are more affordable than what else we’re seeing in the market. The reason is they’re just more smaller units, frankly.”
The site will include a portion of the Cross Charlotte Trail that will connect to Little Sugar Creek Greenway .That project will be completed in late 2022.
“We think this will be a nice addition to the neighborhood, adding some more urban density to support the retail revitalization that we’re having there,” Brown said.
City staff projects the community will generate 1,990 vehicle trips per day and 86 students attending Selwyn Elementary, Alexander Graham Middle and Myers Park High.
No one spoke against the project during a May 23 public hearing. The council may vote on this as early as next month.
