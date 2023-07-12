CHARLOTTE – Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar is looking to open new locations throughout North Carolina, specifically in the Charlotte area.
“We’ve been expanding since 2014, and we’re franchise-driven, so when we find good operators and good franchisees, we’re most interested in partnering with them and going into markets we haven’t been in,” said Jonathan Weathington, CEO of Shuckin’ Shack. “There’s nothing specific to Charlotte at this moment. We are looking for a franchisee in that area. And we think that, from a competition standpoint, we’re well-positioned to succeed wherever we go.”
Shuckin’ Shack’s first franchise owner, Jason Simas, knows firsthand about the ins and outs of running one of these restaurants. In 2014, he and his wife signed on as the owners of the Surf City location and continue to run the oyster bar.
“Owning a restaurant was kind of always our thing,” Simas said, “just we didn’t know how to do it. We knew the culinary aspect of it, but I didn’t know the business side of it: the back of the house, the books, the human resources portion. We started looking into franchises, and that's where Shuckin’ Shack came in. And once we met with them, it was really easy for us to transition, with everything being in a manual, or a guide, or a training handbook. Once we got the ball rolling, it was easy to follow the game plan that the franchise lays out.”
According to both Weathington and Simas, community is the most important aspect of any Shuckin’ Shack location – and the key to its success.
“We’re far more interested in the person behind the operations than we are interested in exactly where that location may or may not be,” Weathington said. “As a part of our onboarding process, and even prior to them signing a franchise agreement with us, we’re asking them how they’re currently involved in their community, and what they are currently doing, and then how they can capitalize on that, or improve that, when they become franchisees of our restaurant.”
For Simas, an Air Force veteran, and his wife, that involvement is geared toward veterans’ charities and cancer charities.
“I think to have a successful restaurant, whether you’re part of the Shuckin’ Shack or any business, giving back to where you do business is important, whether it’s supporting youth sports, supporting a veteran’s organization, supporting a dog shelter,” Simas said. “We do a lot of ocean-type things, like the NC Oyster Trail, the Ocean Federation, the Ocean Fest. That plays right along with what we do at Shuckin’ Shack as far as recycling oyster shells and a lot of conservation things.”
“Those are things that we’re asking our franchisees to do within their own communities,” Weathington said. “And you build that. You build it over time.”
In addition to partnering with Shuckin’ Shack for community events, franchises also have access to the most important components in running a business in exchange for paying a 6% royalty fee to the company.
“They’re using the brand messaging; they’re using the marketing; they’re using the logos; they’re using all of those tangible things that you can see. But they’re also leveraging the brand culture. They’re leveraging the brand training program and the training methods, and all of those things. It’s an ongoing relationship. It’s not one of the deals where you’re signing on the bottom line, me handing you a package and saying, ‘Good luck. We’ll see you in 10 years when it’s time for renewal.’ It’s quite literally a daily thing. It’s very collaborative,” said Weathington. “We have brand standard things that are definitely parent-child things, and then we have other collaborative methods like when we’re talking about reaching out into the community and someone may be kind of in a rut or not understanding exactly what they need to do.”
“Our jobs now are not military, not government jobs, but we come to work in flip-flops and shorts,” Simas said. “The lifestyle we have as owners of Shuckin’ Shack, we’re having fun every day. It’s an awesome experience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.