CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Woodworkers are planning their 39th annual Showcase of Woodcarvings, which is touted as the largest display of woodcarving art in the Southeast with over 1,000 carvings.
The show will feature 25 vendors selling items from raw wood to completed carvings, knives and necklaces.
In addition to vendors, the showcase will offer seminars on various aspects of carving. These are aimed at those who have an interest in carving from beginner to advanced.
Show times are April 2 from noon to 4 p.m. and April 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Central Piedmont Community College’s Worrell Building, 1128 Elizabeth Ave. Admission and parking are free.
On the web: www.charlottewoodcarvers.com/showcase
