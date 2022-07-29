CHARLOTTE – Shayne Doty will join the Charlotte Symphony as vice president of development beginning Aug. 1.
Doty will lead the Charlotte Symphony’s development team in all fundraising and development activities and will cultivate new supporters, especially those in the financial sector, with which he has worked throughout much of his career.
“He brings invaluable experience in high-level philanthropy and strategic planning at major cultural institutions along with his passion for the performing arts,” President and CEO David Fisk said. “We look forward to his leadership during this transformative moment in the Symphony’s history.”
Doty is a leader in the arts field working with, and advising, top arts organizations and collaborating on projects with soprano Renée Fleming, composer Huang Ruo and the Aga Khan Museum, among others.
Most recently, Doty served as chief strategy officer for the New-York Historical Society and before that as senior vice president, development at The Paley Center for Media.
He worked at the Asia Society for almost a decade, most recently as managing director, philanthropy. Prior to Asia Society, he served as development director at Washington National Opera. Doty has also held the roles of senior major gifts officer at The Metropolitan Opera and assistant director of corporate and foundation relations at The University of Maryland.
“Shayne will be a wonderful addition to the committed and high-performing team at the Charlotte Symphony,” said Linda Farthing, chair of the Charlotte Symphony’s board of directors. “His deep roots in North Carolina and work as a musician coupled with his impressive background in fundraising make him uniquely qualified to help bring the Charlotte Symphony forward on strong financial footing.”
As an organist, Doty has played recitals throughout the United States, France and Canada. In the Charlotte area, he has given concerts at Covenant Presbyterian Church and First Baptist Church.
He is a senior advisor to the Thomas S. Kenan Institute for the Arts and a former member of the Board of Visitors of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.
