CHARLOTTE – Busy mother of five and Warren Publishing author, Shari Franklin has released a collection of essays titled “Here’s What I Need You To Know” ahead of Mother’s Day.
Inspired by life’s daily antics, Franklin seeks to share her wisdom and knowledge with other women in the hopes of acknowledging and inspiring them. Bringing together humor, honesty and solidarity, Franklin’s collection of stories is meant to make readers laugh – and maybe shed the occasional tear – as they relate to and reminisce with her sharp prose.
Franklin expounds on the various challenges of being a mother, such as feeling inadequate and experiencing new-mom anxieties.
She firmly believes, however, that having adult children who have turned out better than she dreamed is “when she realized all the hard work and investment was worth it.”
Franklin hopes that by reading her book, women will see how all they do makes an impact, whether it comes to raising children or being successful business women.
Presented in short essays and anecdotes, this book is arranged by topic so busy mothers can skip around and read what speaks to them at any given moment.
“Moms are all dealing with the same struggles, feelings and situations. I want us all to know that we are not alone and that what we feel is normal,” Franklin said. “It’s totally OK to feel like we are failing at it all. What’s important – when we realize we all deal with the same things is – that we can encourage each other to keep pressing forward.”
Franklin’s collection emphasizes that women are in this life together and are meant to support one another.
About Shari Franklin
Franklin has been a middle school math and science teacher, a youth-pastor’s wife, and a security and medical dispatcher for a theme park. She has three teenage children and two adult children.
