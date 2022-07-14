CHARLOTTE – Eighty restaurants around the Charlotte metro area will offer three-course meals as part of the next Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week from July 22 to 31.
Dining deals range from $30 to $45 per person, depending on the restaurant.
Customers can visit CharlotteRestaurantWeek.com to view the list of participating restaurants and their special Queen’s Feast menus as well as make reservations.
This summer’s participating restaurants can be found in Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Iredell, Gaston, Union, Catawba, Stanly, York and Lancaster counties.
A dozen first-time participants in this month’s promotion include Drift on Lake Wylie in Belmont; PARA in South End; Juniper Grill in Ballantyne; Gilde Brewery and Old Pineville Premium Pub in LoSo; the new second location of Harry’s Grille & Tavern in Quail Corners; Silverlake Ramen in South End and Concord; Peninsula Prime Seafood & Steakhouse in Cornelius; The Social Cork Wine Bar in Fort Mill; and Tap & Vine in Indian Trail and Stonecrest.
Participating restaurants in the SouthPark area include: Aqua e Vino, Bar Marcel, Bulla Gastrobar, Dogwood Southern Table & Bar, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, Mizu,
Oak Steakhouse, Palm Restaurant, Red Rocks Cafe, Ruth’s Chris Steak House.
“Restaurants continue striving to rebound from the pandemic and ongoing challenges with labor, supply issues and food costs. It remains a vital time to support them and recognize the great food and service they’re offering,” said Bruce Hensley, a partner in Hensley Fontana Public Relations, which owns and operates the promotion. “Summer’s a perfect time to venture out and explore the strong culinary scene all around us.”
