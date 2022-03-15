CHARLOTTE – ServisFirst Bank, a subsidiary of ServisFirst Bancshares, is expanding into Charlotte with the opening of ServisFirst Bank Piedmont.
Rick Manley joins ServisFirst Bank as regional president and CEO of the new market. Manley has 40 years of banking, commercial banking and commercial lending experience.
“ServisFirst Bank is proud to expand our footprint into the Charlotte market through our Piedmont office with Rick Manley leading the team,” states Tom Broughton, ServisFirst Bank chairman, president and CEO. “Rick is an experienced and proven leader who will provide the top quality, personalized service that our clients deserve.”
Prior to joining ServisFirst Bank, Manley simultaneously served First Horizon Bank as Mid Atlantic president and Capital Bank as both market president for Carolinas and East Tennessee and commercial banking executive for almost 15 years.
