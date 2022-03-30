CHARLOTTE – During April 2022, Central Piedmont Community College will host Sensoria, its annual celebration of literature and the arts, with events occurring on all campus locations.
Throughout the month, attendees can visit the college’s galleries; meet artists, poets, and scholars; engage with students; enjoy student performances; and learn more about Central Piedmont’s outstanding educational programs. The public is invited to attend any of the events below. Many are free. Visit cpcc.edu/events/sensoria for the complete list of festivities.
Ticketed Performances
• April 1 to 3 - Central Piedmont Opera Theatre presents “Susannah”
The festival kicks off with the musical drama, “Susannah,” performed in collaboration with the Charlotte Music Department’s Opera Workshop. Written in 1953-54 by composer Carlisle Floyd, “Susannah” is a timeless tale of beauty, jealousy, lust, religion and gossip in a small rural community told through Floyd’s beautiful and powerful folk-like music. Tickets at tix.cpcc.edu.
• April 9 - Shayla Rivera Women in STEM in Partnership with BFB Foundation
One of the festival’s highlighted speaker events will feature Aerospace Engineer Shayla Rivera. Rivera is a former rocket scientist with NASA turned salesperson, corporate trainer, and now international keynote speaker, TEDx speaker, and TV and radio host. Central Piedmont students and staff may reserve up to four, free tickets online. All others may reserve tickets through Eventbrite.
• April 28 to May 8 - Central Piedmont Theatre presents “Almost Maine”
One cold, clear, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But the bruises heal, and the hearts mend-almost-in this midwinter night’s dream. Tickets at tix.cpcc.edu.
Visual arts:
• April 11 - Meet the Artist: Isaac Payne
Central Piedmont’s instructor will discuss his works and creative process. Payne's collection of works will be on long-term loan at Harper Campus.
• April 12 - Annual Juried Student Art Show
The Annual Juried Student Art show is an opportunity to see emerging Central Piedmont student artists and buy their work.
Literature offerings:
• April 14 - Juan Felipe Herrera 21st United States Poet Laureate
Join Irene Blair Honeycutt Distinguished Lecturer Juan Felipe Herrera, the 2015-2016
U.S. Poet Laureate and the first Latino to hold the position, for a morning and evening of poetry. Herrera is the author of 30 books, including collections of poetry, prose, short stories, young adult novels and picture books for children.
• April 11 - Reading from the Gilbert-Chappell Mentorship Program part of the North Carolina Poetry Society
The Gilbert-Chappell Mentor series connects emerging writers to distinguished poets. This year, Central Piedmont student Melanie Diaz and Marvin Ridge High School student Isabella Kang worked alongside three-time Pushcart Prize nominee Grace Ocasio to study poetry, workshop their writing, and advance their talents. All three will read from their poetry and discuss the mentorship program.
• April 11 - Larry Sorkin, Tanja Bechtler and Robert Texeira IBH Legacy Award Winners
The Irene Blair Honeycutt Legacy Award is being presented to Poet Larry Sorkin, Cellist Tanja Bechtler and Guitarist Robert Texeira. This team has cultivated their talents and desire to cross boundaries, reaching out through poetry and music to inspire audiences in difficult times.
Musical Performances:
• April 20 - Jazz on the Lawn
Matt Postle, Central Piedmont music students and other guest musicians will be performing jazz on the lawn for this year’s Sensoria.
