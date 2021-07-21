CHARLOTTE – Waltonwood Cotswold thanked first-responders for all they do to support the community.
The senior living community visited Fire Station 14 and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's Providence Division on July 20 to deliver a heroes breakfast.
“Our local first-responders are on the front lines every day, often putting their lives on the line, and we can’t thank them enough for all they do for the community,” said Eric Davis, executive director of Waltonwood Cotswold. “These incredible men and women give so much on a daily basis, and while we can never truly repay them for all they do, it’s our privilege to show them our gratitude.”
