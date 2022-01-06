CHARLOTTE – Trazia Rae has built a following of 1.3 million people on TikTok not by piggybacking off the latest viral trend or dancing in front of the camera. The self-taught Charlotte chef has done it by developing recipes from scratch.
In some of her most recent videos, Trazia whips up Southern favorites, such as Chicken Fried Steak and Cheerwine BBQ Sauce. She also posts videos about growing your food and preparing meals for under $10.
“It’s honestly crazy when I sit and think about it – I have 1.3 million people who want to like watch me cook and help them learn how to cook,” she said. “It’s crazy.”
It may be crazy, but it’s not by chance. She has worked hard to get to this point.
Initially skeptical of the social media app, Trazia started posting full-time to TikTok about a year and a half ago. She had to figure something out as the pandemic prevented her from returning to her food industry gig.
She noticed large jumps in followers after she posted recipe videos. Sponsorships began rolling in. Now she has an agent and creates content full-time across multiple social media platforms.
“I go back and watch my older videos and I kind of cringe sometimes,” she said. “Why’d you do that? Why’d you say that?”
Initially, she took a Gordon Ramsay-style approach to her videos, but as she saw the potential of growing an audience, she toned down on the foul language. Over the past two years, she’s seen improvement in how she cooks and creates content. She incorporates quick cuts into her TikTok videos, which tend to make difficult dishes look easy.
She has a lot of followers who are vegan. They encourage her to create more recipes that suit their tastes.
“I really feel like doing all this and having people pushing me and helping me has also made me not only change as a creator but as a person as well,” she said. “I am very thankful.”
Trazia tends to challenge herself by recreating great dishes she finds at restaurants or by adding her own spin to recipes. She’s constantly thinking of new recipes to film. She records most days. Sometimes she’ll film multiple recipes on a given day. She believes this work will pay off long-term as she hopes to one day open a food truck or Southern-style restaurant.
Trazia moved from Port Charlotte, Florida to Charlotte in 2013. Her husband, Josh Williams, races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He has been very supportive of her career.
“He is awesome,” Trazia said. "He tells me I’m more famous than he is.”
Want to follow?
Follow Trazia Rae @TraziaRae. Click her profile to find links to other projects she is involved in.
