CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is moving forward with building and pavement upgrades to six schools.
The school board approved these upgrades during the Feb. 28 board meeting:
• A pavement improvement project at Blythe Elementary School for $212,100 through Carolina Asphalt.
• A pavement improvement project at Leadership Academy for $239,710 through Quinn Sales Inc.
• A building automation system upgrade at David Cox Elementary School for $791,500 through Schneider Electric.
• A building automation system upgrade at Greenway Park Elementary School for $689,800 through Schneider Electric.
• A building automation system upgrade at Northridge Middle School for $1,197,700 through Schneider Electric.
• A building automation system hardware upgrade at Sedgefield Middle School for $170,041.65 through Automated Logic.
