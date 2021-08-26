CHARLOTTE – Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina opened its doors in Charlotte in September 1981. Forty years later, hunger is at an all-time high due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There has been a significant increase in requests for food since COVID-19 began in March 2020
September marks the 40th year of operation for the food bank, headquartered at 500-B Spratt St. The food bank has evolved from providing shelf-stable, nonperishable food items to distributing more than 65 million pounds of fresh produce, meat and dairy from March 2020 to June 2021.
In the past 16 months, the food bank has distributed over 110 million pounds of food. Today, Second Harvest has a network of more than 800 partner agencies (pantries, homeless shelters, soup kitchens, day cares and senior centers).
The food bank will celebrate 40 years of service beginning Sept. 1 with a two-month campaign to raise funds, food, volunteerism and awareness.
From Sept. 1 to Nov. 1, the food bank will host a variety of activities that corporations, civic groups, churches groups and individuals can help those in need.
These opportunities include:
• 40 Fund and/or Food Drives: The food bank is looking for 40 companies or groups to host fund or food drives. Each group will be provided with commemorative supplies and marketing materials.
• 40 Volunteer Group Projects: The food bank is hosting 40 volunteer projects in 40 days.
• Monthly Donor Challenge: Second Harvest hopes to secure 400 monthly donors in 40 days.
Visit www.secondharvest
metrolinaBIG40.org for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.