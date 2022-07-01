Here are winners for South Charlotte Weekly’s 2022 Best of the Weekly readers choice awards for the category of shopping:

Best Antiques: Garrett's Antiques & Indian Shop

Best Bookstore: Park Road Books

Best Boutique: Mainstream Boutique

Best Bridal Shop: Ladies of Lineage

Best Consignment Store: Sardis Marketplace

Best Gift Shop: Paper Skyscraper

Best Home Decor: Sardis Marketplace

Best Jewelry Store: Malak Jewelers

