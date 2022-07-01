Here are winners for South Charlotte Weekly’s 2022 Best of the Weekly readers choice awards for the category of professional services:

Best Attorney: Campbell & Associates

Best Bank: Uwharrie Bank

Best Cleaning Service: CottageCare Charlotte

Best Event Planning: Beautiful Eventz, LLC

Best Florist: Kelilabee Flower Company

Best Funeral Home: Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service

Best Insurance Agent: Mark McDuffie Insurance Agency

Best Mortgage Company: Wyndham Capital Mortgage

Best Moving Company: Move Pack Clean

Best Organizational Service: Sage Organizing

Best Photographer: Nest Photo Studio

Best Real Estate Agent: Marlyn Jamison

Best Real Estate Company: Higher Performance Real Estate Advisors

Best Tax Preparation: Ross Tax & Accounting Co.

Best Travel Agency: Mann Travels

Best Travel Agent: Jen Cron

Best Wedding Planner: Hospitality Butler

