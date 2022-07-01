Here are winners for South Charlotte Weekly’s 2022 Best of the Weekly readers choice awards for the category of professional services:
Best Attorney: Campbell & Associates
Best Bank: Uwharrie Bank
Best Cleaning Service: CottageCare Charlotte
Best Event Planning: Beautiful Eventz, LLC
Best Florist: Kelilabee Flower Company
Best Funeral Home: Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service
Best Insurance Agent: Mark McDuffie Insurance Agency
Best Mortgage Company: Wyndham Capital Mortgage
Best Moving Company: Move Pack Clean
Best Organizational Service: Sage Organizing
Best Photographer: Nest Photo Studio
Best Real Estate Agent: Marlyn Jamison
Best Real Estate Company: Higher Performance Real Estate Advisors
Best Tax Preparation: Ross Tax & Accounting Co.
Best Travel Agency: Mann Travels
Best Travel Agent: Jen Cron
Best Wedding Planner: Hospitality Butler
